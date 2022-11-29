8 potential replacements for Eagles injured safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles could be without safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a few weeks after a test revealed that he suffered a lacerated kidney in the Sunday night win over the Packers.

Former Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz suffered a similar injury late in the 2019 season during a win over the Cowboys and was expected to miss the playoffs.

The NFL’s interception leader with six, Gardner-Johnson has been a stabilizing force at safety.

Here are eight potential replacements for Gardner-Johnson.

Reed Blankenship

The most likely replacement, Blankenship is the youngest player on the list and is coming off a game in which he led the Eagles in tackles, along with his interception off Aaron Rodgers.

K'Von Wallace

The former third-round pick lost snaps to Blankenship early on, but he’s a liability in coverage and against the run.

Andre Chachere

Chachere can play cornerback and safety.

Malcolm Jenkins



Sports Eagles Seahawks

The recently retired Jenkins still lives in the area and would give the Eagles a reliable, familiar face to plug into the lineup for 20 snaps per game.

“I can still play. I’m still in shape. I’m still working out. It’s not far fetched. I’m still in it. I do enjoy my seat watching as a fan, but I could come in for a stretch” -Malcolm Jenkins before CJGJ’s injury and he loves CJGJ 🎧Podcast with Malcolm⬇️https://t.co/2DH3zYwU54 pic.twitter.com/0MCoFpWcpY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 29, 2022

Jeff Heath



Titans Saints 2708

Former Cowboys are usually lousy business for the Eagles, but he has proven NFL experience.

Heath, 30, has played eight years in the NFL, spending seven years with Dallas before joining the Las Vegas Raiders and led the team with three interceptions that year. Heath spent most of his snaps lining up free safety.

Jaquiski Tartt

A free agent signing this offseason, Tartt missed time during training camp and was eventually beaten out by Blankenship.

He’s familiar with Gannon’s scheme and could be an option.

Jarrod Wilson

Wilson has spent time with the Jaguars, Giants, and 49ers.

He started 12 games as a free safety for the Jaguars in 2020. He defended three passes and logged one interception in that season. Wilson is a solid depth but won’t compete for a starting role.

Jahleel Addae

Addae saw action in nine games with the Colts last season.

