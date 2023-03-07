8 potential landing spots for Rams OLB Leonard Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of parting ways with Leonard Floyd, either by trading him or simply releasing him if no takers emerge on the trade market. It’s the end of a three-year tenure for him in Los Angeles, but he has two years left on his contract and could be a solid target for another team in search of pass-rush help.

Here are eight teams that make sense as potential landing spots for Floyd.

Arizona Cardinals

It’s unlikely that the Rams would trade their top edge rusher within the division, but at the same time, if they can’t find a trade partner, they’ll end up cutting Floyd and he could land with the Cardinals anyway – without Arizona giving up a pick. With J.J. Watt retired, the Cardinals have a major need along their defensive front and with $16.5 million in cap space, they have the room to make his contract work. He and Markus Golden wouldn’t be a bad pairing in the desert.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos, but it doesn’t seem likely that they will give Burns a long-term deal after shopping him last season. That could change with a new coaching staff in place, but Floyd could be an addition that helps Carolina for two years as he plays out the rest of his contract. They could use some pass-rush help on the outside to pair with Burns and Floyd would help as a run defender, too.

Green Bay Packers

Joe Barry is Green Bay’s defensive coordinator and he happened to coach the Rams’ linebackers from 2017-2020, spending one year with Floyd in Los Angeles. He deploys a 3-4 defense like the Rams do and he could have interest in reuniting with Floyd for a season or two. The Packers do have Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, but having a third proven pass rusher in the rotation wouldn’t be a bad thing for any team.

Houston Texans

The Texans need help at just about every position, and pass rusher is among them. Obo Okoronkwo will be a free agent this offseason and they don’t necessarily have a proven pass rusher outside of Jerry Hughes on the roster. Floyd would bring some stability to the defensive front, but as a pass rusher and run defender, and he still has two years left on his contract so it wouldn’t be a one-year rental.

Seattle Seahawks

Uchenna Nwosu was a great addition to the Seahawks defense but Bruce Irvin will be a free agent and Darrell Taylor played less than half the defensive snaps. Floyd and Nwosu would be a solid pairing on the edges and allow Taylor to remain in that designated pass rusher role, but like the Cardinals, it’s hard to see the Rams trading Floyd within the division unless it brings back a sizable haul in return.

Detroit Lions

The Lions are always a team to watch when it comes to the Rams potentially moving a player and their need for a pass rusher matches up well here. Of course, they have Aidan Hutchinson but they could use a complementary piece on the other side to help him. Floyd fits well in their defensive scheme under Aaron Glenn and would also help a defense that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons could be less of a suitor for Floyd after re-signing Lorenzo Carter, but he alone won’t solve the team’s pass-rush woes. They could use another edge defender to pair with Carter and Floyd could be an option. Atlanta has $66 million in cap space so money is no issue, and they have the picks to get a deal done, too.

Baltimore Ravens

Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul are both pending free agents for Baltimore, leaving Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh as the top pass rushers in Baltimore. Adding Floyd to that group would at least make their floor higher, even if he’s not going to be a 15-sack player for them. Baltimore has $22 million in cap space right now but their biggest hurdle might be their lack of picks; they only have five this year.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire