8 potential Ken Dorsey replacements as Bills quarterbacks coach

Here are eight potential candidates for the Buffalo Bills’ vacant quarterbacks coach position following the Buffalo Bills promotion of Ken Dorsey:

Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen before practice with offensive assistant Shea Tierney.

Allen spoke well of Tierney via the Buffalo News last offseason, and as he has been the assistant to Dorsey since 2020 he could also be in line should the team decide to again promote from within. He got his start as an intern with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013-2015 (working with Pat Shurmur) and the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2017 before joining the Bills as an offensive assistant in 2018.

Former Texans head coach David Culley

Texans head coach David Culley Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It just so happens that Josh Allen’s first QB coach that Sean McDermott hired to the Bills staff is available. Culley held the position before Dorsey and was let go after a single season as the head coach of the Houston Texans. He could surely bring that knowledge over from his head coaching experience to add to Allen’s development.

Texans passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton

Houston Texans passing coordinator Pep Hamilton . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

While on the topic of members of the Texans coaching staff, Hamilton may be worth a look as his name has come up regarding teams’ offensive coordinator openings. As he’s still employed by the Texans, it would be a slightly different interview process but may be worth exploring. He has previously served as a QB coach for the Chargers, Browns, Bears, Niners, and Jets, and as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Bears head coach Matt Nagy Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy earned his shot as a head coach thanks to his offensive mind and might be looking to rebuild his value and stature in the league following his exit in Chicago. He served on Andy Reid’s staff in Philly from 2008 to 2012 with McDermott, before becoming the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013 to 2017.

Former Broncos QB coach Mike Shula

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Mike Shula Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Shula is available thanks to the latest coaching staff change in Denver. He could be a compatible hire should the team look outside the organization. He worked previously with Sean McDermott and Dorsey as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2017 where McDermott was the defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016. Dorsey was his QBs coach during that tenure before both departed the Carolina organization. Shula spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before becoming the Broncos’ QB coach from 2020 to 2021.

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Like Shula, who was working under him in New York and Denver, Shurmur is available as a part of the Broncos coaching shake-up. It’s unclear whether he’d take a QB coach position if offered, but he comes with a great deal of NFL coaching experience. He was the quarterbacks coach for Donovan McNabb under Andy Reid in Philadelphia from 2001 to 2008 while McDermott was on staff there. He was a head coach for the Browns and Giants, and an offensive coordinator for the Vikings, St Louis Rams, and Eagles as well.

Former NFL head coach Mike McCoy

Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy has been out of football for a few years, but before that, he had quite the coaching resume. That included working as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach for Carolina from 2000-2008 during Brandon Beane’s ascension through the Panthers organization. He was also the head coach of the San Diego Chargers, and an offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos, for whom he was also a quarterbacks coach.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Pederson notably led the Eagles to their first Lombardi Trophy with QB Nick Foles under center. He and McDermott both were on staff together under Andy Reid in Philly for a year from 2009-2010 on offensive quality control before he became their quarterbacks coach the following year. He went on to become the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs for a couple of seasons as well before returning to coach the Eagles. When he and the team parted ways he took the 2021 season off and has recently been interviewing for some head coaching positions. As he’s not being mentioned as a finalist for any of the current NFL head coaching vacancies, however, he might consider rebuilding his stock in the league. If so, he could surely lend his offensive experience to Allen’s development.

