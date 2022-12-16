8 potential flip candidates for the Oregon Ducks ahead of early signing period

We are officially in the final stretch of the early recruiting window, with less than a week until the early signing period starts for college football. This weekend we will see a flurry of both visits and potential commitments, as schools try to get players on campus one last time before the dead period begins and players have to make their decisions.

For the Oregon Ducks, it is expected to be an incredibly active time. Not only are some high-profile players already confirmed to be on campus, but we expect more names to be added to the visitor list in Eugene. We will see both players who are committed to the Ducks on campus, as well as a few who are both either uncommitted or committed elsewhere.

With signing season comes flip season, and Dan Lanning is looking to make a statement. There are a number of players in the recruiting world who could end up flipping to the Ducks in the next week. Of course, there are also a couple of players currently committed to Oregon that could end up flipping to other schools as well.

Let’s go over all of the candidates and break down what to watch for in the coming days as the recruiting window winds down.

5-star Notre Dame Safety Peyton Bowen

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9919)

National Ranking: 14

Position Ranking: 2

The Buzz: This is a name that has resurfaced in Oregon circles over the past couple of days with recent rumors coming out that a massive NIL deal was offered to Bowen on Wednesday during an in-home visit with Dan Lanning and Matt Powledge. While I can’t confirm the size of the offer, I have been told by a source that the Ducks do have a good standing with the Notre Dame commit at the moment, and they are making a serious push to land him with the selling point being that Bowen will be able to compete for the starting safety spot as a true freshman. Oregon is working hard to get Bowen to Eugene for a visit this weekend, which would boost the likeliness of him flipping greatly. We will see if he makes his way out west for the weekend.

5-star Texas A&M Defensive Lineman David Hicks

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9961)

National Ranking: 9

Position Ranking: 1

The Buzz: David Hicks made a surprise visit to Eugene last weekend, which was the fourth time he’s been to Oregon this year, and the second time in the last month. At this point, it’s clear that Hicks is a big fan of the Ducks and he has a good relationship with Dan Lanning and the staff. Will that be enough to drive him to flip from Texas A&M? I’m not sure at this point. It could come down to the wire, and the fact that Hicks is heading to College Station for a visit this weekend could mean that the Aggies get the last laugh and are able to hold on to him.

5-star Iowa Offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9939)

National Ranking: 12

Position Ranking: 1

The Buzz: The Ducks have been picking up steam in the race for Proctor, and while he hasn’t been to Eugene for a visit since the Washington game in November, I’m told that Oregon is working hard to get him on campus this weekend for one last finale before the signing period. The relationship between Proctor and OL coach Adrian Klemm is strong, with Klemm going out to Iowa for Proctor’s high school championship game. Duck fans should feel good about where the team stands with Proctor. I can’t say he is going to flip for sure, but I feel like it is a very real possibility. If he comes to Eugene for a visit this weekend, my confidence will rise dramatically.

4-star Notre Dame Running Back Jayden Limar

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9081)

National Ranking: 275

Position Ranking: 16

The Buzz: Limar is a guy that the Ducks were in on early in his recruitment, and they haven’t given up despite his commitment to Notre Dame in May. As a Washington kid, I’m told that the appeal of playing closer to home is a factor, and it’s been made clear by RB coach Carlos Locklyn that the team is working hard to flip him. I’m still working to confirm a report from On3’s Justin Hopkins that Limar will be in town for a visit this weekend, but if he does come, it will mean big things for the Ducks.

4-star LSU Corner Back Daylen Austin

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9495)

National Ranking: 109

Position Ranking: 12

The Buzz: Daylen Austin has been a frequent visitor to Eugene over the past few months, and his relationship with the staff seems to be growing. He isn’t expected to sign until February, so we will continue to monitor how things shake out over the next couple of months, but this is certainly a guy that the Ducks are working hard to get from LSU.

4-star Louisville Tight End Jamari Johnson

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.8908)

National Ranking: 415

Position Ranking: 26

The Buzz: A coaching change for Louisville is what is mostly driving this potential flip, with the Ducks making a strong late move to get in with Johnson, who has been committed to the Cardinals since April. Johnson made it out to Eugene in October, and the staff is trying to get him on campus once again this weekend as well. If he does come out west on Saturday, Oregon fans should feel confident about where they stand.

5-star QB Dante Moore

247Sports Rating: 5-star (0.9947)

National Ranking: 3

Position Ranking: 3

The Buzz: Not all of these are positive, unfortunately. On Thursday, news came out from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong that 5-star Oregon commit Dante Moore was seriously considering a flip to UCLA after his visit to Los Angeles last weekend. This would be a tough blow to Oregon’s 2023 class and would leave the future of the QB position in question once Bo Nix leaves for the NFL, whether that be this year or next. I’m told the Ducks are working hard to get Moore to Eugene for a final visit this weekend, which would be a big win. If he chooses not to come, however, that could be a very bad sign for Oregon.

4-star CB Caleb Presley

247Sports Rating: 4-star (0.9310)

National Ranking: 165

Position Ranking: 19

The Buzz: This is another one that Oregon fans should feel a little bit iffy about. The Washington Huskies have been making a strong late push for Presley, who is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington. He took an official visit to Seattle earlier this month and was in Eugene on a visit last weekend. We will see if he ends up going back up to Seattle for another visit this weekend, which could mean bad things for the Ducks. At this point, I feel like this recruitment is a toss-up.

