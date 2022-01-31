8 potential Brian Daboll replacements as Bills offensive coordinator

Here are eight potential candidates for the Buffalo Bills’ vacant offensive coordinator role following the New York Giants’ hiring of Brian Daboll:

Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey

Bills passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The current favorite to land the offensive coordinator position is Dorsey. As things currently stand, it looks like Dorsey is either going to be Buffalo’s OC or have that same role with the New York Giants, who recently hired Daboll.

Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen before practice with offensive assistant Shea Tierney.

Tierney is almost a copy and paste from Dorsey considering his job title. Bills quarterback Josh Allen praised Dorsey and endorsed him for the offensive coordinator job last week… via the Buffalo News last offseason, Allen raved about Tierney as well. Tierney is still very young though at 35.

Bills TE coach Rob Boras

Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Currently on Sean McDermott’s staff is Boras. Not a QB specific job title for him as Buffalo’s tight ends coach, however, he does have experience with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and 2016 as an OC. Boras didn’t excel at that time, but guys can improve. Daboll’s track record prior to the Bills wasn’t exactly the most impressive.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After his spell as head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pederson took off the 2021 season. If he’s looking to get back in the league, Pederson and McDermott did work together in Philly from 2009-2010.

Former Texans head coach David Culley

Texans head coach David Culley. Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Recently let go after only one season as the Houston Texans’ head coach, Culley was Allen’s QB coach before Dorsey. While 65 and not exactly the young and up and coming type, clearly McDermott has respect for Culley’s abilities having hired him previously. McDermott also went the veteran route with his first OC hire in Rick Dennison in 2017.

Story continues

Former Broncos QB coach Mike Shula

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Mike Shula Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Shula was co-coordinators with McDermott back in the day. While on the Carolina Panthers’ staff as offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016, McDermott was there as the defensive coordinator. Easy connection to make. Previously on the Denver Broncos’ staff, they’ve recently cleaned house.

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Before being hired as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, Nagy was a highly touted offensive mind in football. He also comes from the Andy Reid “coaching tree” like McDermott. The two worked together in Philadelphia for an extended period as well.

Former Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Another throwback from the Reid-Eagles-plus McDermott is Shurmur. Along with being the recent Broncos offensive coordinator, he was the New York Giants head coach.

1

1