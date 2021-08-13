8 players to watch during Ravens’ Week 1 preseason game vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens will soon have a great chance to see how some of their practice standouts will perform in live game action. The team will face the New Orleans Saints on Saturday in their first preseason game of the 2021 season, which is another step to figuring out who will make Baltimore’s 53-man roster.

There will be plenty of players to keep an eye on over the course of the preseason, especially those who are on the roster bubble. Through a few weeks of training camp practices there have been those who have helped their stock and those who have hurt it.

Let’s dive into eight players to keep an eye on during the Ravens’ Saturday preseason game against New Orleans.

WR James Proche II

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Wide receiver James Proche II has been the most impressive player at Ravens' training camp so far, making multiple plays almost every single day. After not getting a lot of opportunities to make an impact last season, the second-year wide receiver will look to carry over his great start to camp against the Saints. Proche has a legitimate shot to make Baltimore's 53-man roster, and is in a kep positional battle with players such as Miles Boykin, Deon Cain and others. The former SMU star has stayed healthy so far, while Boykin and Cain have missed time with injuries.

TE Josh Oliver

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to intriguing players on Baltimore's roster, tight end Josh Oliver is near the top of the list. Coming in at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, Oliver has a unique blend of size, speed and athleticism that has flashed during training camp so far. Injuries have hampered Oliver through his first two seasons at the NFL level, but he's looked healthy so far in a Ravens uniform. If he can continue his strong play over the course of the preseason, he'd most likely be a shoe-in for Baltimore's third tight end role, something he's favored to be already.

C Bradley Bozeman

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Center Bradley Bozeman will have plenty of eyes on him throughout the course of the 2021 season. That all starts on Saturday, where it will be seen whether the Ravens can finally put their snapping issues behind them at the position after a year of struggles between Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari. Bozeman played center in college at the University of Alabama, but has played at left guard ever since entering the NFL in 2018. He now moves back to his college position, and Baltimore hopes he can be the answer in the middle of their offensive line in 2021.

DL Justin Madubuike

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

After drafting defensive lineman Justin Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, Baltimore is expecting big things out of the second-year defensive lineman. He's likely going to take on a much bigger role than he had in his rookie season due to the Ravens likely scaling back the snaps of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and Brandon Williams to keep them healthy and fresh over the course of the year, as they are all over the age of 30. Madubuike's box score stats in 2020 don't necessarily jump off of the page, as he finished with 19 total tackles and one sack. However, he showed the ability to generate pressure from the interior, be a run stopper and even chase down screens. Madubuike will also look to carry over his strong start to training camp in live game action.

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Ravens haven't seen a ton out of OLB Jaylon Ferguson, who was a third-round pick of the team back in 2019. He's only accumulated 4.5 sacks throughout his first two seasons, which is a bit underwhelming considering that Ferguson had 45 sacks throughout his four years in college at Louisiana Tech. Ferguson hasn't especially stood out during training camp so far, which could grow to be a problem if he also fails to make a statement during the preseason. Baltimore signed edge rusher Justin Houston a few weeks ago, and his presence could complicate if Ferguson gets a roster spot or not due to the depth that the team now has at outside linebacker that also includes Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and others.

ILB Malik Harrison

(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Inside linebacker Malik Harrison had a solid rookie season in 2020, racking up 44 total tackles. He was used in a multitude of places on the field, including taking some snaps on the edge, which showed off his versatility. Entering 2021, it seems like Baltimore wants Harrison to step into a bigger role as the team looks to a future pairing of him and fellow second-year inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The preseason will be big for Harrison, as he'll get to showcase what he worked on during the offseason in hopes of getting more snaps.

CB Chris Westry

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest standouts of 2021 training camp has been cornerback Chris Westry. After signing a futures contract back in January with the Ravens, the 6-foot-4 cornerback has flashed during practices over the past couple of weeks. Westry is fighting for a roster spot along with players such as Davontae Harris, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey and others. He's been the biggest standout among that group, and with a strong preseason, Westry could earn a place on the 53-man group that will be suiting up for Baltimore over the course of the 2021 season.

S Ar'Darius Washington

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

After the 2021 draft, Baltimore signed multiple undrafted free agents who have a legitimate shot to make their final roster. One of those players was safety Ar'Darius Washington, who surprisingly fell out of the draft altogether. Washington put up 86 total tackles and five interceptions over the course of his three years at TCU, but teams seemingly passed on him due to his size, as he stands at 5-foot-8. The safety has flashed so far during training camp, and he'll get the opportunity to continue to stack positive reps during the preseason.

