8 players with the most to prove for Packers in 2022

A young player looking to improve, a veteran attempting to bounce back from a disappointing season or an ascending player growing into a new role all provide ideal scenarios for a “prove it” type of season.

The Green Bay Packers have several players that fit into each category this year.

Here are the Packers with the most to prove entering the 2022 season:

TE Josiah Deguara

Deguara, a third-round pick in 2020, is now entering his third NFL season, and two important factors appear to be converging in 2022: He’s almost two years removed from his ACL injury, and the Packers need someone to step up and contribute at tight end while Robert Tonyan recovers from his own ACL injury. Deguara isn’t a traditional inline tight end, but the Packers still more from him as a receiver in Year 3. While he caught a career-high 25 passes in 2021, Deguara averaged only 1.13 yards per route run, and over 25 percent of his total yards came on a 62-yard catch-and-run in the second half of the season finale in Detroit. With Tonyan’s start to the 2022 season in question, now would be an ideal time for Deguara to take a big step in his development.

WR Amari Rodgers

Another third-round pick with a lot to prove. Rodgers, the team’s third-rounder last year, admitted his rookie season was a physically and mentally taxing experience, but he’s ready to attack Year 2 after getting a full offseason to work on his body and mind. As a recharged player in 2022, he must prove he’s capable of providing answers in the Packers receiver room. Rodgers didn’t play fast or look particularly explosive as a rookie, but he needs both if he’s going to survive in the slot and as a returner. Opportunities in the form of snaps and targets are available on offense and special teams. Can Rodgers return and provide a spark as a second-year player?

S Darnell Savage

Savage is an established starter entering his fourth season, and the Packers picked up his fifth-year option this summer. Even though the team is confident he can be an elite player, Savage must find the down-to-down consistency and game-changing playmaking that all great players possess. He certainly regressed in his third season, especially in terms of coverage and plays on the ball compared to his fantastic finish to the 2020 season. Pro Football Focus credited Savage with giving up six touchdown passes and committing four penalties in 2021. Can be bounce back and prove he’s still on the verge of becoming one of the NFL’s best safeties? Savage has all the skills necessary, and he should be more comfortable in his second season in Joe Barry’s scheme.

WR Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins (11)

Watkins wasn’t sure he’d get another opportunity from an NFL team when the Packers came calling this summer. Now, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft gets a chance to revive his fading career with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Over his last four seasons, Watkins caught 62 percent of his targets and averaged 8.1 yards per target. But he’s struggled to stay on the field (18 missed games since 2018), and a lack of availiability remains the best way to submarine a career in football. Watkins knows he must stay healthy. If he can avoid injury, he’ll have a terrific opportunity to create a big season with a top quarterback in a receiver-friendly offense. But it’s a huge “if” for Watkins.

K Mason Crosby

The 37-year-old holds just about every kicking record in team history, but Crosby is coming off a highly disappointing 2021 and will now have to fight off competition during training camp. He missed nine field goals and two extra points last season. The Packers think adding veteran punter/holder Pat O’Donnell will help the field goal operation overall. Can Crosby win a competition and bounce back from a poor season, as he’s done so many times in his career? The Packers need a trustworthy kicker to get back to the Super Bowl, and Crosby – when he’s right – is the best option on the roster. His deal voids after this season, so this could be The Last Dance for Crosby in Green Bay in 2022.

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard has been a terrific complementary player for the Packers over the last few seasons, but he’s now expected – at least by Aaron Rodgers – to be the No. 1 receiver in Matt LaFleur’s evolving offense. This can often be the hardest jump to make. For a long time, Lazard has benefitted from the matchups dictated by being on the field with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Now, he’ll be a focal point of defenses and coverages. Can he still be efficient, effective and productive? He’ll play the 2022 season on the restricted tender, and then be an unrestricted free agent next year, so there’s huge financial incentive in play here too.

OL Royce Newman

Newman started 16 games and played almost 1,100 snaps at right guard as a rookie, but there were obvious peaks and valleys in his performance, and then the Packers used three draft picks on offensive linemen in this year’s draft, including two that could immediately challenge him for a starting job at right guard. With Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari both entering training camp with injury question marks, it’s possible Newman is a legit option to start at right tackle, a position he played in college. Regardless of position, the Packers need him to take a big step in Year 2 if he’s going to be a full-time starter on the right side. This could be a terrific offensive line if Newman drastically improves and becomes more consistent in 2022.

QB Jordan Love

Outside of preseason games, it’s obviously unclear if Love will even get the opportunity to do much proving on the field during his third season. Barring an injury to Aaron Rodgers, Love will be the No. 2 quarterback wearing a ballcap on the sideline for the entire season. But this is still a huge season for Love, especially given where he’s at in his rookie contract and the uncertain future of Rodgers past 2022. There’s a non-zero chance Love will be the starter in 2023. The team will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option next summer. But have the Packers seen enough from Love on a day-to-day basis and enough improvement year-over-year to think he’s the long-term answer? How the 2020 first-round pick handles this season could dictate so much of his own future, whether it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere.

