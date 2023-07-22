8 players likely to make Saints’ 53-man roster

We’re days away from the start of New Orleans Saints training camp, and though dozens of players are locks to make the roster, there are still plenty of others who need a strong performance in practice to seal the deal for themselves.

Things are going to be different when it comes to roster cuts this year. In the past, the NFL has required a gradual series of cuts to the 90-man roster; this time, all teams must reduce their depth charts down from 90 players to just 53 in one day on Aug. 29. Here are eight players who positioned themselves well over the summer:

FB No. 46 Adam Prentice

Prentice does have some competition in Jake Bargas, who the Saints signed for a training camp tryout, but he’s won these kinds of battles before and should return to start at fullback in the fall.

K No. 3 Wil Lutz

Lutz looked rusty last year while posting the worst field goal conversion percentage of his career (74.2%), but he’s been sharp over the summer and should fend off rookie kicker Blake Grupe despite some early flashes.

P No. 5 Blake Gillikin

Gillikin had an inconsistent sophomore season with the Saints, and rookie punter Lou Hedley has a lot to offer, but this is a training camp battle Gillikin should win given his combination of talent and pro experience.

DT Malcolm Roach

Roach has a good shot at rounding out the rotation at defensive tackle, but he’ll have to earn that opportunity — it won’t be given to him. He’s facing pressure from XFL standout Jack Heflin, undrafted rookie Jerron Cage, and his teammate Prince Emili returning from last year’s practice squad.

LB No. 52 D'Marco Jackson

Jackson made some plays over the summer, but he needs to maintain that momentum into training camp and distinguish himself. The Saints have a lot of bodies at linebacker and just a few roster spots to go around.

LB No. 50 Andrew Dowell

Dowell has been a top special teams player for the Saints in recent years, but it may take more than his contributions in the kicking game to make the cut. He needs to show he can fill in on defense when his coaches call his number.

SF No. 28 Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Johnson immediately carved out a role in spring practices as the top backup at free safety behind Marcus Maye, though he needs to compete with young guys like Jordan Howden and Smoke Monday to hold onto it. His versatility and experience at other spots in the secondary like cornerback give him an edge.

CB No. 21 Bradley Roby

Roby should be the top slot defender for the Saints, and the only way he doesn’t make the team is if some of the younger, cheaper players around him show an ability to step into that role while holding up in snaps out on the boundary as well. The Saints didn’t restructure his contract when they had the opportunity earlier this year, so releasing Roby would save more than $3.3 million in both 2023 and 2024. They have ample cap space but that does influence decisions at the roster cuts deadline.

