8 players who carried their team through the NCAA tournament last decade

Every year there are great teams in the NCAA Tournament. Even more fun are great players.

Through the annals of March Madness, there are players that have carried their team far beyond their expectations. Some led their teams to titles, others gave phenomenal performances over favorites that drastically changed the course of the event.

This year, new players that you've never heard of before will become household names.

This season NBC Sports Washington is counting down to get everyone ready for March Madness.

Here are the eight players that carried their team in the NCAA Tournament from the last decade.

8. NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS - 2017

In 2017, Gonzaga was the No. 1-overall seed in the West Region, a familiar spot for them. After a convincing win over South Dakota in the second round, the ‘Zags were moving on to play Northwestern. In the Round of 32, Williams-Goss scored 20 against the Wildcats, along with eight rebounds and four assists. He did so while playing 36 minutes. That would be a theme.

In the Sweet 16, Gonzaga escaped past West Virginia with a three-point victory. Williams-Goss scored in double figures and played 38 minutes. In the Elite Eight, Gonzaga played upset-minded Xavier. The Bulldogs had a convincing 24-point win, and Williams-Goss was a huge part of it. He scored 23 points, had eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

Gonzaga had reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. The moment wasn't too big for Williams-Goss. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point-guard continued to dominate. He dropped 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out 6 assists as the ‘Zags squeaked by South Carolina, 77-73.

Gonzaga finally made it to the championship game and they had a date with the Tar Heels. Williams-Goss played 39 of 40 minutes in the final. He scored 15 points, while adding nine rebounds and six assists. Williams-Goss and Gonzaga did all they could, but North Carolina was too much to contain. The Bulldogs are still searching for that elusive first title, but they almost got it thanks to Williams-Goss.

7. FRANK KAMINSKY - 2015

Kaminsky and Wisconsin had a phenomenal team in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. The Badgers were the No. 1 seed in the West Region with a tough draw on their road to the Final Four.

After a win in their second-round game against 16-seed Coastal Carolina the Badgers played Oregon. The Ducks put up a tough fight against the Badgers, but behind 16 points from Kaminsky, Wisconsin moved on to the Sweet 16.

In the Sweet 16, Wisconsin faced North Carolina. Kaminsky poured in 19 points with eight rebounds, helping Wisconsin advance to the Elite Eight. Arizona was no match for "Frank the Tank," either. Kaminsky had 29 points in a game that sent his team to the Final Four.

Next up for Wisconsin? Kentucky, who was a perfect 38-0 to that point.

Kentucky had one of the best college basketball teams ever, but the Badgers were also very talented - and they had Kaminsky. The Badgers had four scorers in double figures, but Kaminsky topped them all by scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Wisconsin ended Kentucky's bid for a perfect season, but they couldn't celebrate too long with Duke upcoming.

In the Championship Game, Kaminsky had another double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but his team came up short. Duke won the National Championship, but Kaminsky was the Player of the Tournament in 2015.

6. TREY BURKE - 2013

One of the best college point guards of the decade was Trey Burke. The Wolverine point guard put his team on his back in 2013. Michigan virtually played home games in the second and third rounds. As a No. 4 seed, their first two games against South Dakota State and VCU were both in Detroit, and they were both blowouts. Burke only scored a combined 24 points in the first two games, but that would quickly change.

In the Sweet 16 against Kansas, Burke had his signature moment. With six seconds left and his team down by three, Burke hit a 30-foot 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Burke scored 23 points, but none bigger than those three. Michigan went on to win by two in extra time to advance to the Elite 8.

Michigan then blew out Florida by 20 in a dominating performance and was on to the Final Four. In the Final Four, Burke only had seven points for Michigan against the Syracuse 2-3 Zone defense, but despite that Michigan still won 61-56.

The Wolverines would square off against Louisville in the title game, and what a great game it was. Both teams played great offensively, but the Cardinals had just a bit more offensive firepower and held off the Wolverines. Burke poured in a game-high 24 points, leading all scorers. A great tournament run by Michigan and Burke, highlighted by that shot against Kansas that will live on in Ann Arbor lore forever.

5. RUSS SMITH - 2013

The player that isn't talked about enough from the past decade is Russ Smith from the Louisville Cardinals 2013 Championship team.

Smith led the Cardinals in scoring in five of their six games in the tournament. He scored a combined 104 points throughout the Midwest Region to lead the Cardinals into the Final Four. Teams simply couldn't stop him.

Unlike a lot of the other major scorers in college basketball, Smith did it on both ends of the floor. He was as good an on-ball defender as he was a scorer. He would be defended by the other team's best player and defend the other team's best guard on defense. He was just a fantastic two-way player.

Louisville, really never got tested in their first four games, but in the Final Four and championship game, they got pushed to the brink. Wichita State, who was an incredible Cinderella story that season, put up a tremendous fight against the Cardinals but came up short, 72-68. In the championship, Michigan and Louisville played a very entertaining game, but the better team won. Louisville was the No. 1-overall seed, they were the favorites and they played like it behind Smith, the guy who carried them to a National Championship.

4. AARON HARRISON - 2014

Aaron Harrison comes in at No. 4 because of the shots he hit, not necessarily the amount of points he scored. Almost all of the other guys on this list carried their teams with their scoring, but Harrison did it with his clutch shooting, literally winning games for his team. Kentucky had three straight games that came down to the end, and they needed Harrison to play the hero in all three.

In the Sweet 16 against in-state rival Louisville, Harrison hit his first big shot of that tournament. With the clock winding down, Harrison found himself open in the left corner and drilled a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to give the Wildcats a two-point lead. Kentucky would go on to win, 74-69.

In the Elite 8, Kentucky squared off against Michigan, and once again the game was tight down the stretch. With five seconds left, Harrison buried a 3-pointer to give Kentucky the lead by three and the win.

The Cats were on to the Final Four thanks to Harrison, and he had one more big shot in him. Kentucky and Wisconsin played a great national semifinal which came down to the final seconds. Kentucky was down by two, with seven seconds left and had the ball. Everyone knew who was getting the ball for Kentucky, and it still didn't matter. Harrison got to his spot on the left-wing and knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a one-point advantage.

Kentucky lost the National Title Game to Connecticut, but Harrison had three game-winning shots in a row, something we may never see again in the NCAA tournament.

3. SHABAZZ NAPIER - 2014

One of the biggest National Championship surprises ever was the 2014 UConn Huskies behind their leader, Shabazz Napier. Connecticut had a great backcourt with Napier and Ryan Boatright, but Napier was their leader. The Huskies were a No. 7 seed in the East Region, and almost never got out of the second round.

In the first game against St. Joseph's, Napier scored 24 points and Connecticut needed all of them in its Overtime win.

UConn upset the No. 2 seed Villanova and the No. 3 seed Iowa State and started to catch the country by storm. Napier had 44 points between those two games. Michigan State was up next for Napier and the Huskies. Even in a low scoring game, the Huskies still prevailed. UConn won 60-54, and Napier had 25 points. He nearly accounted for half of his team's point total.

Napier had led Connecticut and first-year head coach Kevin Ollie to the Final Four against Florida. The Gators played some great defense on Napier, holding him to 12 points, but all great players need help, and he got it from his teammates in this game to help them advance to the title game against Kentucky. Napier made up for his sub-par performance against Florida with a game-high 22 points in the title game versus Kentucky.

Heading into the 2014 tournament, most people had never heard of Napier. In six games he turned himself into a household name and gave the Huskies their third title in 10 years.

2. ANTHONY DAVIS - 2012

John Calipari is a Hall of Fame basketball coach, who has won hundreds of games, has been to the Final Four and has sent numerous players to the NBA. The one thing he hadn't done - until 2012 - was win the national championship.

Anthony Davis arrived on campus with a loaded freshman class, but Davis was different than all the others. He was Lebron or Kobe in the college game - a player so good, who could affect the game in so many ways. He scored and passed well, he rebounded well, he was the best shot-blocker in the country and he was a calming presence on the court. With Davis out on the floor, Kentucky always knew they had a great chance of winning because they had the best player.

The Wildcats were the No. 1-overall seed after a 32-2 record in the regular season. On its road to the Final Four, Kentucky beat all four teams they played by double digits. Davis wasn't the leading scorer in all of the games, but he made winning plays. Whatever Kentucky needed him to do, he did it and did it well.

In the Final Four, Kentucky played Louisville in a high-intensity, well-fought game, but in the end, Kentucky won pretty comfortably 69-61. In the final, it was a battle of blue bloods between Kentucky and Kansas. Calipari was 40 minutes away from his first National Championship. Kentucky had a 41-27 lead at halftime and would never look back. Coach Cal finally had won his championship.

All of these years, with all of the great players Calipari has coached, he's never had a player better than Anthony Davis. Davis carried his team, and his coach, to a title.

1.KEMBA WALKER - 2011

This was a pretty easy decision for the top spot. Kemba Walker had the greatest run of any college player over the last decade, and it really isn't close. It all started in the Big East Tournament that year when Connecticut won five games in five days en route to a Big East championship. At this time, the Big East had 16 teams and was the best conference in the country. UConn was attempting to win arguably the two best tournaments in college basketball: the Big East and the NCAA. They were halfway there.

The Huskies had no problems in their first three games. After scoring 18 points in their second-round game against Bucknell, Walker went off for 33 against Cincinnati and 36 against the second-seeded San Diego State Aztecs.

The Elite 8 against Arizona, though, was a different story. Sean Miller's team was coming off an impressive beatdown of Duke, the top seed in the West Region. This game came down to the wire, but behind Walker, UConn wasn't going to lose. Pouring in 20 points, and some big buckets down the stretch, Walker and the Huskies moved on to the Final Four.

In the Final Four, things were looking good for UConn up 31-21 at halftime. But Kentucky wouldn't go down quietly and battled back in the second half. They opened up the half on a 17-5 run, taking the lead 37-36. Behind Walker, the Huskies never panicked as the game was close the rest of the way. Kentucky had a chance late but missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer. The Huskies were off to the championship versus Butler.

The championship game between Butler and Connecticut was a low-scoring affair, to say the least. Butler finished with the lowest total in a title game since 1949, with 41. Connecticut wasn't all that much better but scored plenty to win by twelve, 53-41.

As he did all tournament long, Walker led his team in scoring with 16 points. UConn ended the season on an 11-game win streak which all started in the Big East Tournament. Walker established himself as an all-time great college basketball player after one of the best three-week postseason runs the sport has ever seen.

8 players who carried their team through the NCAA tournament last decade