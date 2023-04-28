8 players 49ers should target in Day 2 trade up

Day 1 of the NFL draft came and went without any excitement in San Francisco. There were no monster trades that catapulted the 49ers up into the first round, and they’ll pick sometime on Day 2 as scheduled.

There’s a chance Day 2 doesn’t bring much excitement either. The 49ers are set to pick at No. 99 – the fourth-to-last pick in the third round. If they don’t trade up, it’ll be a long wait to see San Francisco on the clock. With 11 draft picks to work with though the possibilities of a trade up are strong.

A handful of players slipped out of Round 1 and into Round 2, leaving the door open for a number of quality trade-up options for the 49ers.

Here are eight of the players left that San Francisco could trade up for if they slide far enough:

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Porter was widely considered to be a first-round talent. At nearly 6-3, 193 pounds with 34-inch arms, he has all the physical tools to be a star cornerback in the NFL.

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

We’ll learn a lot in this draft about how much the 49ers value the tight end position and what kind of investment they want to make in it. Mayer is considered by some analysts to be the best TE in this year’s class. He’s 6-4, 249 pounds, a good blocker either on the move or in line, and he racked up 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Washington is another top TE still on the board. He doesn’t have the receiving production a player like Mayer has (45 catches, 774 yards, 3 touchdowns), but he’s a ferocious blocker with a massive 6-6, 264-pound frame. His athleticism is off the charts and his upside as a receiver is massive.

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch is another defensive back who was expected by a slew of draft analysts to go in the first round. He has terrific cover skills and tackles really well. His athleticism may limit him from ever becoming a rangy free safety, but his versatility could quickly find a home in the 49ers’ secondary.

DE BJ Ojulari, LSU

It’s not a surprise Ojulari dropped to Day 2, but the glut of talent left could push him down the board further than originally anticipated. He’s 6-2, 248 with long arms and a great burst off the line of scrimmage. His size may limit him as an every-down defensive end for San Francisco, but he should be able to get after the quarterback early and often in his NFL career.

DE Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall is built similar to Ojulari, but he’s a little thicker which could allow him to be a more traditional 4-3 defensive end. He posted 16.0 sacks the last two seasons and has some room to grow as an edge rusher. There’s a chance he could be a three-down player, but he’ll at least be a situational pass rusher off the edge on a front that needs some help in that area.

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Perhaps linebacker is a position San Francisco will value enough to move up for. They don’t have a surefire replacement for Azeez Al-Shaair, and Dre Greenlaw may need a replacement if he exits in free agency after the 2024 season. Simpson has good athleticism that he parlays into effective coverage skills. The ability to cover is paramount in the 49ers’ defense, and there may not be an LB available better suited for their scheme than Simpson.

