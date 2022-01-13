8 PFF stats to know from Green Bay Packers 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers won 13 games and captured the NFC North title for the third straight season. Matt LaFleur’s team finished 13-4 and will represent the NFC in the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed.

Statistics can only tell one part of a season’s story, but the right stats can shine a bright light on what went right or what went wrong for a team.

Here are some of the best and most revealing stats from Pro Football Focus about the 2021 Packers:

Time to throw

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

2.59 seconds, or the time it took on average from snap to throw for Aaron Rodgers in 2021. It was the fastest time to throw average of his starting career with the Packers, and a big reason why the offensive line survived so many injuries. The MVP favorite played fast and decisively from the pocket in Matt LaFleur’s scheme.

Pressures

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

249 pressures, or the amount created by the quartet of Rashan Gary (81), Kenny Clark (64), Preston Smith (62) and Dean Lowry (42). The Packers were the only team in the NFL with two interior rushers producing at least 40 pressures and two edge rushers producing at least 60 pressures. The Packers had only 251 total pressures as a team all of last season.

Missed tackles

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

93 missed tackles, or the total amount from the Packers defense over 17 games. The group had 132 over 16 games last season. The Packers finished with the NFL’s second-best tackling grade overall in 2021. De’Vondre Campbell missed only four tackles and led all linebackers with a 2.9 missed tackle percentage.

Yards after contact

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1,368 yards, or the amount the Packers rushed for after first contact in 2021. The Packers rushed for 1,900 yards total, so the talents of the running backs produced a huge chunk. Overall, the Packers ranked 23rd in run-blocking grade, but both A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones averaged 3.18 yards after first contact. Overall, runners forced 81 missed tackles.

Clean pockets

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

123.7, or Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating from a clean pocket. He once again led all qualified quarterbacks in the statistic. Overall, he completed 77 percent of passes, averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and threw 29 touchdown passes and one interception from clean pockets. Rodgers was under pressure on just 26.0 percent of dropbacks, the third-lowest among quarterbacks.

Drops

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18).

17, or the total number of passes dropped by Packers pass-catchers this season. They dropped 30 last season. Davante Adams had only four on 166 total targets. Allen Lazard (3) and Aaron Jones (4) weren’t perfect, but Marcedes Lewis, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were (0 drops on 114 targets).

CB upgrade

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

28, or the number of forced incompletions or interceptions by Packers cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas in 2021. Together, they gave up a passer rating below 70.0 when targeted in coverage, providing a big reason why the Packers defense played well despite not having Jaire Alexander. Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan had only 11 forced incompletions or interceptions as the No. 2 and 3 cornerbacks last season.

Deep ball

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

27, or the number of “big time throws” Aaron Rodgers produced on throws of 20 or more yards in the air. He had 40 in 2020. His number of touchdown passes on deep throws fell from 14 in 2020 to just 7 in 2021. Some early accuracy issues and not having Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a big chunk of the season contributed.

