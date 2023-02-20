8 pending free agents the Bears should let walk in 2023

The offseason is in full swing, and we’re just over a month away from the start of the new league year and free agency. And the Bears have some important decisions to make when it comes to in-house free agents.

The Bears are slated to have nearly $98.6 million in salary cap space — which is the most in the league (by a wide margin) — and there are plenty of holes to fill on the roster for new general manager Ryan Poles. Perhaps a few of those roster spots will be filled by some of Chicago’s in-house free agents, including some key contributors from last season that could be back as starters or reserves.

Ahead of free agency, we’re looking at some in-house free agents the Bears should let walk in 2023.

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Blackson started the 2022 season as the starter alongside Justin Jones, but he lost his job to Armon Watts after three games. He was even a healthy scratch on a few occasions. With the Bears making the transition to a 4-3 defense under Matt Eberflus, Blackson simply wasn’t a scheme fit. While Chicago needs both starters and depth along the defensive interior, there are better options through free agency and the NFL draft. But Blackson will still be on the books for $500,000 in 2023.

QB Nathan Peterman

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Peterman spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad, as it should be. But with injuries to Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian down the stretch, Peterman saw the field more than we wanted. The hope is the Bears draft a developmental quarterback to groom behind Fields to the point where he eventually becomes the backup over Siemian. Sure, it might be easier to just bring Peterman, someone who knows Luke Getsy’s offense, back on the practice squad. But there are better options out there.

LB Matt Adams

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Adams was brought to Chicago because of his understanding of Eberflus’ defense, and he served as a key contributor at linebacker. Adams had his best season since his rookie year with the Colts in 2018 — 26 tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble — but that was still in limited action. When comparing Adams to another reserve like Joe Thomas, his production was down. With Nicholas Morrow and Thomas also slated to hit free agency, you have to wonder if the Bears would value those guys above Adams.

Story continues

TE Ryan Griffin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Griffin was brought in to serve as Cole Kmet’s primary backup. And while Griffin proved to be an efficient blocker, which was essential in Getsy’s offense, he didn’t contribute much outside of that. In 16 games, Griffin had just four catches for 26 yards. While tight end isn’t the biggest need this offseason — with Kmet under contract for at least another year — the Bears need to find someone who can complement Kmet both in the passing game and contribute as a blocker. Chicago can certainly find an upgrade.

WR Byron Pringle

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pringle was the big addition at wide receiver for the Bears last offseason, where the hope was he could develop into a consistent playmaker for this offense. Unfortunately, the Pringle experiment didn’t work out. Pringle contributed primarily as a run blocker for Chicago’s top-ranked run game. He totaled just 10 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, where injuries limited him to just 11 games. While Pringle did have some nice moments, including some impressive catches, he didn’t live up to the WR2 expectations.

S Dane Cruikshank

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cruikshank was brought in to be a situational contributor for the Bears on defense and special teams. He was someone who had earned a reputation for being able to step in and hold his own at safety. But Cruikshank struggled with injuries during training camp and the regular season, which limited him to eight games, where had totaled just one tackle on defense. Cruikshank was solid on special teams when healthy, but you have to imagine the Bears can find another contributor. With that said, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he returned on another one-year deal.

OL Dakota Dozier

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Dozier was brought in to compete for a starting job at guard, but he never really got a chance. Dozier suffered a lower left leg injury during minicamp that sidelined him for the entire season. As Chicago looks to overhaul the entire offensive line this offseason, it’s hard to imagine Dozier being part of their plans, even in a reserve role.

WR Dante Pettis

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Pettis earned a spot on the 53-man roster due to his chemistry with Justin Fields and his contributions on special teams. Pettis was a WR5/6 who found himself elevated to a WR2 due to injuries across the board. Pettis, who struggled with drops, was the fifth-leading receiver with 19 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Pettis’ biggest contributions came in the punt return game, and you figure the Bears can find someone else to fill that role.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire