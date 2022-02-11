8 pending free agents the Bears should let walk in 2022

The offseason is in full swing, and we’re just over a month away from the start of the new league year and free agency. And the Bears have some important decisions to make when it comes to in-house free agents.

The Bears are slated to have nearly $30 million in salary cap space, but there are plenty of holes to fill on the roster for new general manager Ryan Poles. Perhaps some of those roster spots will be filled by some of Chicago’s in-house free agents. But there are just some veterans who won’t or shouldn’t be brought back.

Ahead of free agency, we’re looking at some in-house free agents the Bears should let walk in 2022.

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

There’s no doubt that Allen Robinson was one of the most impactful weapons on offense during his time in Chicago (with the exception of 2021). But at this point, the relationship between Robinson and the Bears has been soured, and it’s probably best for both sides to let him explore the free-agent market. Even with a new regime in place, it’s hard to imagine Robinson returns to Chicago. Especially given he’d carry a massive price tag.

QB Andy Dalton

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. The only problem is, he was signed as a starter for $10 million before being replaced by rookie Justin Fields. After Dalton was promised the starting job and replaced by Fields, it’s hard to imagine he wants back with the Bears in 2022. Not to mention, Chicago already has Nick Foles under contract for another season, where he’ll serve as Fields backup.

TE Jimmy Graham

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

There’s an argument to be made that Jimmy Graham shouldn’t have even been with the Bears last season. Graham carried a massive $10 million cap hit in 2021, and he barely saw the field. Graham had just one catch for 11 yards in the first six games. While things picked up a little in the following weeks, Graham simply wasn’t worth the hefty contract.

DT Akiem Hicks

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Akiem Hicks has been a mainstay on this Bears defense since his arrival in 2016. And while Hicks remains a fan favorite, there’s not a good likelihood that he returns to Chicago next season. Hicks expressed his desire to remain with the Bears for the duration of his career. But there are some concerns about the contract Hicks could command as a player over 30, as well as his recent injury history.

OL Germain Ifedi

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

From the moment new general manager Ryan Poles explained what he’s looking for in an offensive lineman, it was clear that Germain Ifedi wasn’t returning to the Bears. Rookie Larry Borom replaced an injured Ifedi early in the season, and he proved to play better down the stretch. While offensive tackle remains a concern this offseason, moving on from Ifedi feels like a necessity at this point.

OL Sam Mustipher

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Sam Mustipher was a liability on the Bears offensive line last season. And while he’s incredibly intelligent, it’s clear he’s not a starting NFL center. He struggled in run blocking and pass protection, and PFF ranked him as the fourth-worst center in the NFL last season. The Bears have plenty of work to do on the offensive line. But it’s hard to imagine Mustipher back in any sort of starting role.

RB Damien Williams

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Williams proved to be a dependable backup at running back for the Bears last season. When David Montgomery went down with an injury, Williams was able to step in, along with rookie Khalil Herbert. While there’s no denying Williams’ talent, it’s hard to see Chicago bringing him back. With Montgomery, Herbert and (a hopefully healthy) Tarik Cohen returning, running back isn’t a major position of need.

OL Jason Peters

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jason Peters was the most reliable offensive lineman on the Bears last season, and he’s a sure-fire Hall of Famer. But Peters, 40, is surely headed back to retirement after coming out to help a desperate Chicago team that was ravaged by injuries at tackle in the preseason. Offensive tackle remains a concern for the Bears, but Peters was always a one-time band-aid for an issue former GM Ryan Pace failed to address.

