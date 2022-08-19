8 Packers players on the roster bubble with a lot to gain vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will get another chance to evaluate the roster when the New Orleans Saints step into Lambeau Field for a preseason game on Friday. These live-game reps are so important for evaluators like general manager Brian Gutekunst to sort through the 85 players and find the best 53 for Week 1.

Here are the players who can take a big step toward winning a roster spot on Friday night:

OLB Kobe Jones: While fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare has probably locked in a roster spot with a strong week, Jones can’t be far behind. He was terrific in San Francisco and disruptive during both joint practices. In fact, he ran some with the No. 1 defense. As is the case for just about everyone on this list, he’ll need to prove he can play special teams to make the 53.

WR Amari Rodgers: Last year’s third-round pick is probably a roster lock, but he’s been among the receivers making mental mistakes (see Jordan Love’s final interception in San Francisco) and isn’t yet guaranteed to be the primary returner. Keep in mind, he didn’t have a catch in the preseason opener until the fourth quarter. The Packers will want to see more separation within routes from the slot and continued consistency and confidence as a returner on Friday night.

WR Juwann Winfree: Aaron Rodgers trusts him because he’s always in the right spot and always finishes plays. For the most part, he’s stayed healthy during this camp, too. Winfree has made himself increasingly tough to cut. A couple of catches and a couple of strong snaps on special teams during Friday’s contest would certainly push Winfree closer and closer to the 53-man roster.

WR Samori Toure: He keeps making big plays as a receiver and he’s comfortable as a blocker on kick and punt returns. Can he jump ahead of Winfree on the depth chart? Or force the Packers to consider keeping more than seven receivers? Toure can play. He made a big statement to end Wednesday’s practice, and he needs to make another statement on Friday night.

TE Alize Mack: Dominique Dafney was released, and Tyler Davis is going through a rough week. This is the window of opportunity for Mack, who was excellent as a blocker in the run game against the 49ers and has the athleticism and receiving ability to be a factor as a move tight end in this offense.

DL Jack Heflin: The “Trash Can Full of Dirt” raised some hell in the preseason opener. Even in a deep position group, Heflin could stick because he plays hard, gets after blockers and finds ways into the backfield. It won’t be surprising at all if he forces his way onto the roster over the next week of games.

CB Kiondre Thomas: Rico Gafford is hurt and likely won’t play, putting Thomas directly into the spotlight for the No. 6 cornerback job. He was strong on special teams against the 49ers and competes hard in coverage. This is his chance to make a big impression, even if the top five corners on the roster are probably locked in.

LS Jack Coco: He’s the last remaining long snapper on the roster, but the Packers keep reiterating that the rookie is still competing with all available long snappers. Coco needs consistency. The last thing a long snapper wants to be described as is a “rollercoaster,” which is the word Rich Bisaccia used on Thursday, but he’s starting to stack positive days. With a strong and steady performance against the Saints, Coco could take a big step toward being the Packers’ long snapper to open 2022.

