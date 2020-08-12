8 Pac-Twelve prospects the Eagles should target in 2021 NFL Draft after the conference cancels season

Following the lead of the Big Ten Conference, Pac Twelve officials have also announced the cancellation of their 2021 football season.

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020





With a star-packed class of prospects now free to decide if they’ll take their talents to the NFL, here are 11 Pac-12 prospects that the Eagles should do their due diligence on and target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming from a family of stud football players, St. Brown attended famed Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

A five-star recruit, St. Brown committed to the University of Southern California (USC) to play college football with former high school teammate JT Daniels.

The junior wide receiver started 12 of the 13 games last season, catching 77 passes for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. He was expected to be one of the top wideouts in college football next season.

St. Brown is smooth in pretty much everything he does. He’s a crafty route-runner who’s also sneaky good after the catch. He broke 18 tackles last season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has some eye-popping flashes on tape, but he just hasn't faced a ton of single coverage/press playing in the slot so much over the past two seasons. sucks that he won't have the opportunity to add to his tape in 2020. pic.twitter.com/U9ZMyk2OvL — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 11, 2020





2. LEVI ONWUZURIKE, DL, WASHINGTON

A physical marvel, Onwuzurike could slip in the draft because his gifts haven’t translated into dominant play inside. He earned an 82.5 overall grade in his first year as a starter in 2019.

Oct 27, 2018; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

