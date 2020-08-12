8 Pac-Twelve prospects the Eagles should target in 2021 NFL Draft after the conference cancels season

Following the lead of the Big Ten Conference, Pac Twelve officials have also announced the cancellation of their 2021 football season.
Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020
With a star-packed class of prospects now free to decide if they’ll take their talents to the NFL, here are 11 Pac-12 prospects that the Eagles should do their due diligence on and target in the 2021 NFL Draft.
***
1. AMON-RA ST. BROWN, WR, USC
Coming from a family of stud football players, St. Brown attended famed Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
A five-star recruit, St. Brown committed to the University of Southern California (USC) to play college football with former high school teammate JT Daniels.
The junior wide receiver started 12 of the 13 games last season, catching 77 passes for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. He was expected to be one of the top wideouts in college football next season.
St. Brown is smooth in pretty much everything he does. He’s a crafty route-runner who’s also sneaky good after the catch. He broke 18 tackles last season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has some eye-popping flashes on tape, but he just hasn't faced a ton of single coverage/press playing in the slot so much over the past two seasons.
sucks that he won't have the opportunity to add to his tape in 2020. pic.twitter.com/U9ZMyk2OvL
— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 11, 2020
Related
2021 NFL Draft: 11 Big Ten prospects the Eagles should target after the conference cancels season
Eagles likely to play more man coverage in the secondary thanks to key additions
Watch: Darius Slay vibes to rapper 'Rod Wave' with new Eagles teammates
Jim Schwartz must find a role for Cre'Von LeBlanc in a crowded Philadelphia Eagles secondary
Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list
2. LEVI ONWUZURIKE, DL, WASHINGTON
A physical marvel, Onwuzurike could slip in the draft because his gifts haven’t translated into dominant play inside. He earned an 82.5 overall grade in his first year as a starter in 2019.
Oct 27, 2018; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
3. Paulson Adebo | CB | Stanford
A preseason Bednarik Award Watch List nominee in 2020, Adebo Adebo returned to the Cardinal after spurning the NFL Draft despite being projected as a likely first-or second-round draft pick. A tough junior season led Adebo to return to school but he’ll have an entire year to harness those elite cover skills.
Sep 7, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Camryn Bynum (24) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) in the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
4. Camryn Bynum | CB | Cal
A preseason Thorpe Award nominee, Bynum has started 38 games straight games over the past three seasons amassing 169 career tackles, 5 interceptions, and ranks fourth in the nation with 32 passes defended.
Oct 11, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks safety Nick Pickett (16) celebrates with cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) after intercepting a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
5. Deommodore Lenoir | CB | Oregon
A cornerstone for the Oregon defense, Lenoir entered the 2020 season with 27 consecutive starts at cornerback and five career interceptions. In 2019, Lenoir finished with five or more tackles three times … Limited opponents to a 54.1 completion percentage (40 completions) while being targeted a team-high 74 times according to Pro Football Focus
October 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jay Tufele | DL | USC
A 2020 Outland Trophy nominee, Tufele announced he was returning for the 2020 season in January, stating that he still had some unfinished business at USC. Tufele started every game for the Trojans in 2019, recording 41 tackles, including 6.5 for losses and 4.5 for sacks, and a deflection on his way to earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors.
7. Hamilcar Rashed, Jr. | EDGE | Oregon State
A monster off of the edge, Rashed had been named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to College Defensive Player of the Year.
Rashed Jr. had also been selected as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation and The Sporting News.
Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records.
EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 26: Jevon Holland #8 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 19 yard pick six against the Washington State Cougars in the second quarter during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
8. Jevon Holland | S | Oregon
Holland has been previously mocked to the Eagles and would allow Howie Roseman to continue to accrue assets while preparing for Rodney McLeod’s eventual exit or he could transition to the slot in the Eagles positionless secondary.
Jevon Holland's two-year PFF coverage grade from the slot is the best in College Football. pic.twitter.com/IGjXMdHbxO
— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 11, 2020
Holland would pair well with 2020 fourth-round pick, K’Von Wallace.