8 of Oregon’s highest-rated commits in 2023 will be playing on TV this week

Over the past handful of months, Oregon Duck fans have become enthralled with the prospect of what their future roster could look like once they get to see the new class of recruits come to Eugene. They’ve watched the high school tape and read all of the interviews. Now they get a new chance to see what these players can do on a bigger stage.

It’s the first week in January, which means we get a pair of All-American games for high school prospects to showcase their skills.

The first game — Under Armour’s NEXT All-American Game — takes place on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN. The second high school showcase — the All-American Bowl — will take place on Saturday, January 7, at 10 a.m. PT on NBC.

For the Ducks, there are dozens of players that you should keep an eye on in the games, many of whom either signed with Oregon or took a hard look at the Ducks down the stretch of their recruitment, and could potentially be names to look at down the road should then ever enter the transfer portal.

If you’re more interested in the guys that will for sure be coming to Eugene this next season, though, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 9 Ducks who will be playing in the All-American games this week, and how you can watch them:

4-star CB Daylen Austin

Our guy Jeff McCulloch (@Rivals_Jeff) is in Orlando for Under Armour All-America Game week. Here's four-star CB Daylen Austin talking about his flip to the Ducks last week. Full interview is on our DSA recruiting board:https://t.co/MRMdS7NrsV pic.twitter.com/7oBxj38pP7 — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) December 29, 2022

How to Watch Info

When: Tuesday, January 3 | 2 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 109

Position Ranking: 12

Connection to Oregon: Austin is one of the top signees of Oregon’s 2023 class, and the Ducks got him to flip from the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day. He comes to Eugene as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and has a chance to compete for a starting spot as a true freshman in 2023.

4-star WR Ashton Cozart

This release from Oregon WR Ashton Cozart is crazy 🤯 📸: @Rivals pic.twitter.com/tw4XsPthpj — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 2, 2023

How to Watch Info

When: Tuesday, January 3 | 2 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 184

Position Ranking: 26

Connection to Oregon: Cozart is one of the most intriguing signees for Oregon in the 2023 class, where he comes to the Ducks with a unique skill-set that includes some of the best footwork you will see from a high school prospect. It will be a lot of fun to see what he can do alongside 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey under the tutelage of WR coach Junior Adams.

4-star S Kodi DeCambra

Photo Courtesy of Kodi DeCambra

How to Watch Info

When: Tuesday, January 3 | 2 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 317

Position Ranking: 28

Connection to Oregon: DeCambra has been a frequent visitor to Eugene and a long-time commit to the Ducks. He comes to Oregon as one of the top defenders in the Ducks’ 2023 class, and will likely be a really solid piece down the stretch.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

How to Watch Info

When: Tuesday, January 3 | 2 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Commitment: None

National Ranking: 329

Position Ranking: 45

Connection to Oregon: Porter will be announcing his commitment at halftime of the All-American game on Tuesday, and he is heavily favored to end up committing to the Ducks.

4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu

4-star IOL #Oregon signee Iapani Laloulu against 4-star DL #UCF signee John Walker 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sza8AeVbXf — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 1, 2023

How to Watch Info

When: Tuesday, January 3 | 2 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 333

Position Ranking: 15

Connection to Oregon: Laloulu committed to Oregon earlier this year, and will come to Eugene as the younger brother of current Ducks’ lineman, Faaope Laloulu.

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

I will not be attending the all American bowl. I’m still recovering 💪🏾 — Jurrion Dickey (@JurrionDickey) January 2, 2023

Oregon Ducks’ 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey was scheduled to headline the list of Ducks at the All-American Bowl, he announced on Monday that he would not be attending the game, instead focusing on his rehab.

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 15

Position Ranking: 2

5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

How to Watch Info

When: Saturday, January 7 | 10 a.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 31

Position Ranking: 5

Connection to Oregon: Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the best players to sign with the Ducks in December, and is one of two 5-star commits that Oregon is bringing to Eugene this January. His commitment came late in the game, with Uiagalelei announcing that he would become a Duck on December 21.

4-star QB Austin Novosad

How to Watch Info

When: Saturday, January 7 | 10 a.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 119

Position Ranking: 10

Connection to Oregon: This is going to be a fun player for fans to watch, as he is the new QB of the future for the Ducks. Novosad flipped from Baylor to Oregon on signing day, joining new OC Will Stein in Eugene after the two have had a long-standing relationship in the state of Texas.

4-star CB Cole Martin

Photo Courtesy of Cole Martin

How to Watch Info

When: Saturday, January 7 | 10 a.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 229

Position Ranking: 27

Connection to Oregon: Cole Martin is one of the longest-committed players in Oregon’s 2023 class. He is the son of Oregon’s defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, and he will come to Eugene with hopes of competing for a starting spot in 2023.

