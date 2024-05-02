8-year-old state motocross champ has eyes on nationals

DENVER (KDVR) — Kache Nakagawa’s father put him on a dirt bike as soon as he could walk. Now, the 8-year-old has his eyes set on a national championship.

Jesse Nakagawa passed his love for dirt biking to his son.

“He loves to race. He loves that competitive drive,” he said of Kache.

Kache is a two-time state motocross champion. He started racing at age 4 and now spends most of his life outside school on the racetrack.

“I just focus on what I need to do,” Kache told FOX31.

He sticks to the basics that he learned from his coach: his dad.

“Strong, fast, aggressive, smart, safe and control of my bike,” Kache said.

Kache Nakagawa and his dirt bike on the track

That dedication and passion led him to win back-to-back state championships, and his next goal is the Loretta Lynn National Championship. That means the Nakagawa family’s weekly schedule is set for the next few months: three days at practice, one rest day and three days of racing.

“It’s a crazy week during the season, but we love it. It brings our family close,” Jesse Nakagawa said.

There’s a risk every time Kache lets loose on the track, but for his dad, the reward of seeing his child’s dreams come true is far greater.

“If they say they want to do it, be behind them 100%,” he said. “Watch what happens.”

The Nakagawa family is raising money to help pay for the big commitment of getting Kache to compete at the national level. For more information on how to support them, visit their GoFundMe link here.

