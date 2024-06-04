8-year-old shines in track and field

O’FALLON — 8-year-old Peyton Washington is establishing himself as a local track star.

Peyton is a distance runner with the Ultimate Speed Academy, and has shown great promise in the 1500m and 800m runs. He looks up to Brandon Miller, a John Burroughs graduate and Olympic hopeful who also attended the Ultimate Speed Academy.

Peyton’s goal is to compete in Nationals and at the Junior Olympics later this summer to take his track skills to the next level.

The Ultimate Speed Academy caters to young athletes in the St. Louis and St. Charles County areas. Its mission is to help each athlete reach their full potential by focusing on athleticism, attitude, and academics.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.