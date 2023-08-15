8-year-old boy fatally wounded in accidental shooting overnight, Chicago police said

An 8-year-old boy was fatally wounded overnight in an accidental shooting on the West Side in East Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., the boy was inside a residence in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street with another boy when they discovered a firearm. The weapon discharged one time, striking the boy in the chest, police said.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Detectives were investigating.

\