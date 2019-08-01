8 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 1

The Seahawks returned to practice on Thursday after a players' day off on Wednesday. It was a fairly sloppy practice with several pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball. Here's what you need to know.

1. We saw our first scuffle of training camp. Following a play during team drills, Ethan Pocic and Jarran Reed took a few swings at one another. The fight was broken up and deescalated quickly as both players were removed from practice. Pete Carroll stressed to his team the importance of keeping a cool head in those moments.

2. The offensive line ended practice without three of its starters. Duane Brown (family) had an excused absence. Mike Iupati has a mild foot sprain. He's out of his boot and should be back before too long, according to Carroll. D.J. Fluker got knicked up at some point and didn't finish practice. Carroll said there was nothing to worry about there. George Fant played left tackle, Pocic played left guard and Marcus Martin played right guard to replace the three guys who were out.

3. It was an overall strong day for the defense as the group had two interceptions. Marquise Blair intercepted a Russell Wilson pass intended for Ed Dickson. The tight end was running a shallow crossing route and Blair kept up stride-for-stride before making a play on the ball. Shalom Luani intercepted Paxton Lynch in the right corner of the end zone on a throw intended for Jazz Ferguson. Luani read Lynch's eyes and was able to make a leaping catch in the end zone for the takeaway.

4. Geno Smith's best pass of the day was a beautifully thrown deep ball to Ferguson. Smith also found J.D. McKissic for a 15-yard touchdown during the red zone period. Smith scrambled to his right to extend the play before rocketing a pass to McKissic in the end zone.

5. During the team red zone period, Wilson threw a perfect pass to Tyler Lockett in the back right corner of the end zone between Tedric Thompson and Shaquill Griffin. Unfortunately, Lockett wasn't able to hold on for the touchdown. In addition, Lockett got banged up as he fell to the ground. Carroll said after practice that Lockett just got the wind knocked out of him. The receiver sat out a few periods before returning later in practice.

6. K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner combined for an emphatic run stuff against Rashaad Penny on a 3rd-and-short situation.

7. Lynch probably had his best practice of camp so far. He unleashed a perfect deep ball down the left sideline to David Moore for a 50-yard touchdown to beat Neiko Thorpe. Then Lynch had back-to-back long completions to Malik Turner during a team move-the-ball period. The first was a pass over the middle for a first down. The second was a 38-yard touchdown on a deep cross. Turner made a full-extension catch at the goal line near the left pylon.

8. Wilson and the first-team offense were stopped for the first time all camp during a move-the-ball drill. The second-team defense got a stop and Jason Myers missed the ensuing 57-yard field goal attempt.

