8 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 6

We're just two days from the Seattle Seahawks first preseason game on Thursday against the Denver Broncos. Tuesday's practice was the final full session before gametime. Wednesday will be a walkthrough that is closed to fans. Let's dive into the notes from Tuesday.

1. Russell Wilson was cooking during the 1-on-1 drill. He completed deep passes to Jazz Ferguson and Terry Wright. Ferguson beat Jeremy Boykins down the left sideline, and Wright beat Ugo Amadi down the right sideline. Wilson also threw a perfect pass over Malik Turner's shoulder down the left sideline, but Turner couldn't hold on.

2. Paxton Lynch and Amara Darboh had two long connections. The first was a pass down the right sideline where Darboh did well to adjust to the ball in the air and make a back shoulder catch. They later connected on a short crossing route from left to right that Darboh took for a big gain.

3. DK Metcalf (oblique) was a full participant after sitting out on Saturday and being limited on Monday. He got the better of both Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers on Tuesday. Metcalf won a 50/50 ball down the left sideline from Wilson. It was a leaping catch in tight coverage, and he held onto the ball as he fell to the ground. Metcalf later beat Griffin down the right sideline, and Wilson hit him in stride. Who knows how much Metcalf will play on Thursday, but fans will be glued to every snap he takes against the Broncos.

4. Lynch made a nice throw to Turner during full-team work. He was rolling to his left and adjusted his body to throw a strike over the middle.

5. Cassius Marsh had a would-be sack after reading a play-action pass perfectly. Marsh didn't bite on the fake and was right on Wilson the entire way.

6. Marwin Evans intercepted Lynch over the middle of the field after Jamar Taylor tipped a pass intended for Gary Jennings. Lynch tried to fit the ball into a tight window and paid the price. Evans later broke up a deep ball from Wilson intended for Tyler Lockett.

7. Wilson and Lockett had two solid connections -- one over the middle and one up the right seam.

8. Ezekiel Ansah, Cody Barton and Lano Hill were wearing pads but didn't do anything outside of individual drills. Instead, that trio of players got their own work in on the side field.

