8 notes from Day 3 of Colts’ minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up minicamp Thursday and with that, the majority of the roster has completed their offseason training program.

The team is expected to keep the rookies around for one more week, but the veterans will go their separate ways for the summer before coming back in late July for the start of training camp.

With minicamp wrapped up, here are some notes from the final session on Thursday:

Tom Allen makes a visit

IU head coach Tom Allen out here for the final day of Colts minicamp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 9, 2022

Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. starting off hot

Beautiful intermediate throw from Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. Placed the ball just over the outstretched hand of a defender. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 9, 2022

Big man races!

It’s the final day of Colts minicamp and I know I should be watching 7-on-7 right in front of me, but they’re racing rookie OL vs rookie DL in the far corner — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 9, 2022

Nick Foles down the sideline to Ashton Dulin

Watching the last day of mandatory minicamp at the #Colts complex. Nick Foles just threw a beauty down the left sideline to Ashton Dulin and Matt Ryan is behind him cheering like: pic.twitter.com/MnCZKlo37k — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) June 9, 2022

Matt Ryan bringing the best out of his teammates

Story continues

That’s a wrap on the Colts’ offseason schedule. The vibe is especially bright around Matt Ryan. A lot of passing game weapons are talking about how they can chase the best versions of themselves with him. Story on one of those, Nyheim Hines, is coming soon. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) June 9, 2022

Progress made with Ryan into the offense

.@Colts QB Matt Ryan on Frank Reich: "You’re not going to find a better person than him and I really feel like we’ve made a lot of good strides in the last few months in terms of getting on the same page and communicating." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 9, 2022

Matt Ryan plans to get together with WRs over the summer

Matt Ryan plans to get the WRs together this summer in small groups. Feels the more intimate groups helps get more quantity and quality to the work. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 9, 2022

Not much clarity on Darius Leonard's ankle

Frank Reich says the back and ankle/calf injuries for Darius Leonard are different. Says the two areas are connected at some point, but said they are different injuries. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 9, 2022

