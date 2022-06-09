8 notes from Day 3 of Colts’ minicamp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up minicamp Thursday and with that, the majority of the roster has completed their offseason training program.

The team is expected to keep the rookies around for one more week, but the veterans will go their separate ways for the summer before coming back in late July for the start of training camp.

With minicamp wrapped up, here are some notes from the final session on Thursday:

Tom Allen makes a visit

Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman Jr. starting off hot

Big man races!

Nick Foles down the sideline to Ashton Dulin

Matt Ryan bringing the best out of his teammates

Progress made with Ryan into the offense

Matt Ryan plans to get together with WRs over the summer

Not much clarity on Darius Leonard's ankle

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories