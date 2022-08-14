8 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Ducks’ first scrimmage of the fall

A couple of days ago, the Oregon Ducks strapped on full pads for the first time this fall and got after it on the practice field. On Saturday, they had their first scrimmage of the season, playing inside Autzen Stadium and working on some real competition in a semi-game-like setting.

The offense sent against the defense, the 1’s went against the 2’s, and players at every level of the depth chart got a chance to prove what they can do and tried to make an impression on the coaching staff who is evaluating every bit of practice before the season rolls around.

After the scrimmage, media members got a chance to talk with head coach Dan Lanning, who broke down some of the top performers and how the team can get better in certain areas as the Ducks enter their second full week of practices. Here are some of the most notable quotes that Lanning had:

Opening Statement

“Good first scrimmage. I thought the compete was high. The offense really moved the ball early on. They had some early success. The defense had two big stops during two-minute. It was impressive on their side. Plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, but there was good compete. This was that first time when you get to see guys actually go tackle, and I think there was some nervousness around that to start, but the guys pulled the trigger and were able to finish. It was relatively clean from a penalty standpoint. I think we can still continue to get better there.

“All of our quarterbacks, if you actually pulled the stats afterward, it’s like ‘wow, they actually had very similar days’. I think all of them had success. All of them scored touchdowns. Two of them threw picks. We talked about taking care of the ball, but in general they were very similar performances across the board by those guys.

Turnovers

Question: Did players protect the football well?

Lanning: “No, because we had turnovers. If you have one turnover that’s one too many. On the same note, our goal one defense is to be plus-3 every game. There were takeaways. Some of those situations are ones where you’ve got to throw the ball. Let’s say it’s fourth down in the two-minute and you need to throw the ball to get into field goal range, we’re going to throw the ball, right? So there’s a chance there might be a pick where on a third down or second down you might say an incomplete is OK. We had a situation like that where we threw picks on must-throw fourth downs. Ultimately, we want to do a better job of taking care of the ball. I think we were closer today. For those to come in those situations tells you a little bit about our quarterback’s decision-making, but we can certainly still get cleaner.

Young Guys

Q: Did any young players stand out on Saturday?

Lanning: “I’d have to go back and look at the film because there’s a lot of administration going on today. I don’t know if I saw a real young guy stick out that really caught my eye. But like I said, overall the compete was pretty good.

Evaluation

Q: How do the coaches go about evaluating a scrimmage?

Lanning: “We watch it in sequence. We’ll grade every single play — positive or negative. Just like we talk to our players about going to the doctor and seeing what medicine we have to take and what we have to fix, we’ll do the same thing. When it comes to us as coaches, we’ll do a write-up. What tools do we have in our tool belt that we feel we need to carry into the season, and what do we need to add. We’ll have a pretty extensive write-up on offense, defense and special teams and what we need to improve and what need to get.”

Win the Day

Q: Which side of the ball won the day?

Lanning: “I would have definitely said offense early. They were definitely moving the ball and having some success early. I think the defense late. It’s good to see the ying and yang, but plenty to clean up on both sides.”

Special Teams

Q: What did you see from kickers and punters?

Lanning: “It’s good to get those live kicks. I said to coach Lorig this morning that it’s time to have a pressure punt with someone actually running against us. We created a couple of those scenarios. I thought overall our punters did a good job of punting. We didn’t get as many field goals into this scrimmage as I wanted to. We could’ve probably done a better job of working those in earlier in practice. When they did, they hit some big kicks at the end. We actually worked every scenario of special teams. So a lot of guys got a lot of opportunities. I need to go back and watch it to see who performed the best. Overall, there were some good kicks.

Quarterback Room

Q: Did any QBs stand out on Saturday?

Lanning: “I don’t know. Everyone has had shining moments. I don’t feel there is one who’s separated themselves from the others. I think there’s certainly room for improvement for each one of those guys. They’ve all had really good moments, and they’ve all had really poor moments. I feel really confident that we have quarterbacks that we can win with, which is a big positive.”

Running Back Room

Q: How did the RB room look on Saturday?

Lanning: “It was good. Our goal was to be even across the board. I’d have to look at our numbers to see what they were like. We wanted to see what each of those guys had. We know what some of them have, but we were wanting to see each guy get touches and each guy get in the game.

