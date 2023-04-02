8 non-QB prospects the Colts could draft in first round

Throughout the entire offseason, the expectation has been and will be that the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, fans must be prepared for everything. The draft is always the craziest weekend of the offseason, filled with unpredictable moves and selections.

So while the Colts are expected to—and they should—select a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick, barring a trade-up, we still must account for the non-zero chance they pass on a quarterback in the first round.

General manager Chris Ballard would certainly prefer to trade back if they pass on a quarterback prospect so some of these prospects may be considered with that in mind.

Here are X non-quarterback prospects the Colts could select in the first round of the NFL draft:

EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The only likely scenario this would happen would be if the Arizona Cardinals traded out of the No. 3 overall pick, a quarterback was taken ahead of the Colts, and the team didn’t feel comfortable with the fourth quarterback prospect available.

The Cardinals would probably prefer to take Anderson, which may make it difficult for them to trade back too far. However, there’s also a chance they want to capitalize on the opportunity to add more draft picks under a new regime.

In this scenario, Anderson would be a fine pick. He can be a dominant edge rusher for the Colts after leading all of FBS with 147 quarterback pressures over the last two seasons. Anderson is widely considered the top overall prospect in the class.

DI Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carter’s draft stock may have taken a hit after being charged with reckless driving and racing misdemeanors in connection to an incident that resulted in the death of a Georgia teammate and staff member. However, it’s still unlikely he makes it out of the top 10.

Talent-wise, Carter is in consideration for the top overall prospect in the class. He’s a formidable pass rusher who consistently wins with burst, athleticism and length. He checks all of the boxes talent-wise and has incredible upside to be a dominant pass rusher from the three-technique.

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the Colts didn’t need a quarterback, this would be the most popular selection in mock drafts. Gonzalez is everything Chris Ballard wants in a cornerback prospect. He has superb athleticism, length and ball skills while showing proficiency in both zone and man coverage. He also adds extra value against the run. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Gonzalez was Ballard’s favorite prospect in the draft.

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

While the first three prospects above have a strong case to be taken with the No. 4 overall pick, Skoronski begins the part of the list of prospects that would be considered after a trade back. Skoronski may not have elite arm length so some teams may prefer him on the interior, but he boasts the type of athleticism, technique and football IQ to make him an immediate impact player with upside.

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson fits the mold of what the Colts would want in their edge rushers at the top of the draft. He has elite size, length and quickness while boasting plenty of production throughout his career. Wilson could also kick inside if needed to work from the three-technique in sub-packages.

OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Johnson could be the future of the left tackle position for the Colts if they didn’t need a quarterback. He brings elite size, length and athleticism while bring an explosive run blocker. There are still some technique issues to develop, but Johnson has the upside to be the best offensive tackle in this class.

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Smith may not have the size of a typical edge rusher, but he brings elite speed and athleticism to the defensive side of the ball. He can be a swiss-army knife type of defender who can work in various packages and assignments. There’s a bit of risk considering his smaller size, but he would be an intriguing addition to the defense.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

While the wide receiver position isn’t near the other spots on this list in terms of priority, Smith-Njigba can be a special prospect. He outproduced both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as a sophomore, both of which have said JSN is the best player out of the three. He may be best suited for the slot considering his elite short-area quickness and change of direction skills, but he has the ability to work on the outside as well.

