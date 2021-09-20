8 NFL team products every fan cave needs

From flags to jersey cases, we have 8 easy upgrades to elevate any NFL team fan cave.(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The NFL is in full swing and though stadiums are back to full capacity, some may still want to take in the fun from the comfort of home. If that's you, we've got a few fun upgrades you can make to personalize any fan cave this season.

Apparel and memorabilia powerhouse Fanatics boasts thousands of items featuring all 32 teams. We only listed eight below, but chances are you'll find a must-have product among the options. From cases to chair protectors, there are so many things splashed with official team colors and logos.

Check out the entire NFL fan cave collection at Fanatics, but scroll on to find examples from popular teams and snag all your favorites ASAP.

Raiders Fanatics Authentic Acrylic Cap Logo Display Case

Raiders Fanatics Authentic Acrylic Cap Logo Display Case

The hat doesn't come with the case, but any autographed headgear fits comfortably in this see through compartment.

$50 at Fanatics

Giants Flag Banner

Giants Flag Banner

Ideal for an indoor or outdoor fan cave, this double-sided flag is manufactured with blackout linen fabric.

$24 at Fanatics

Chiefs Revolution Speed Full-Size Replica Football Helmet

Chiefs Revolution Speed Full-Size Replica Football Helmet

This helmet is a such a statement piece and is sure to turn heads and have guests wondering where you purchased such an item.

$140 at Fanatics

Seahawks WinCraft 3' x 5' 12s Flag

Seahawks WinCraft 3' x 5' 12s Flag

Whether placed above a pool table, bar or hallway, anyone who enters your space will know just exactly who is your team.

$35 at Fanatics

Eagles Vintage Vertical House Flag

Eagles Vintage Vertical House Flag

Bring an old school feel to any home with this fun and eclectic flag.

$27 at Fanatics

Buccaneers Framed Super Bowl LV Champions Jersey Display Case

Buccaneers Fanatics Authentic Black Framed Super Bowl LV Champions Jersey Logo Display Case

Too afraid to wear your favorite Tom Brady Bucs jersey? Put it in this frame and keep it free from dirt and debris.

$200 at Fanatics

Packers vs. Bears Framed House Divided Football Collage

Packers vs. Bears Framed House Divided Football Collage

A house split down the middle? Have the best of both franchises thanks to this unique collage.

$60 at Fanatics

Cowboys Recliner Protector

Cowboys Recliner Protector

Mark any seat as your territory with this statement protector featuring bold Cowboys logos and colors.

$35 at Fanatics