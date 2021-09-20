8 NFL team products every fan cave needs
Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.
The NFL is in full swing and though stadiums are back to full capacity, some may still want to take in the fun from the comfort of home. If that's you, we've got a few fun upgrades you can make to personalize any fan cave this season.
Apparel and memorabilia powerhouse Fanatics boasts thousands of items featuring all 32 teams. We only listed eight below, but chances are you'll find a must-have product among the options. From cases to chair protectors, there are so many things splashed with official team colors and logos.
Check out the entire NFL fan cave collection at Fanatics, but scroll on to find examples from popular teams and snag all your favorites ASAP.
Raiders Fanatics Authentic Acrylic Cap Logo Display Case
The hat doesn't come with the case, but any autographed headgear fits comfortably in this see through compartment.
Giants Flag Banner
Ideal for an indoor or outdoor fan cave, this double-sided flag is manufactured with blackout linen fabric.
Chiefs Revolution Speed Full-Size Replica Football Helmet
This helmet is a such a statement piece and is sure to turn heads and have guests wondering where you purchased such an item.
Seahawks WinCraft 3' x 5' 12s Flag
Whether placed above a pool table, bar or hallway, anyone who enters your space will know just exactly who is your team.
Eagles Vintage Vertical House Flag
Bring an old school feel to any home with this fun and eclectic flag.
Buccaneers Framed Super Bowl LV Champions Jersey Display Case
Too afraid to wear your favorite Tom Brady Bucs jersey? Put it in this frame and keep it free from dirt and debris.
Packers vs. Bears Framed House Divided Football Collage
A house split down the middle? Have the best of both franchises thanks to this unique collage.
Cowboys Recliner Protector
Mark any seat as your territory with this statement protector featuring bold Cowboys logos and colors.