8 names Giants should consider for head coaching vacancy

Brian Daboll Bills polo close shot

The Giants are in the market for their fifth head coach in the last eight seasons, hoping that this time, maybe they can find one that will last. They may have to move quickly, though, once their general manager is in place because five other teams are looking for a head coach too.

So who’s on the Giants’ shortlist? That won’t be clear until they hire a GM. But here’s a look at a few they should and might take a look at in the next few weeks:



Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

He may be the name heard most in the coming days, because many believe that Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen enters the crowded field as the top candidate to be the next Giants GM. Daboll, 46, is already drawing interest on the head-coaching market. Joe Judge tried to get him to be his offensive coordinator two years ago, too. He did wonders for Bills QB Josh Allen, and the Giants’ top priority should be finding someone who can fix QB Daniel Jones.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

Another very popular name for the Giants after he was shockingly fired by Miami on Monday, after two straight winning seasons with the Dolphins. He’s a Brooklyn native and a Boston College alum, both of which play well in the Giants organization. He’s also incredibly well-respected around the league and most believe he will land another job this cycle. But the Giants just hired a tough, 40-year-old, Belichick disciple who wore out his welcome in two quick seasons. Can they risk hiring one who wore out his welcome in Miami in three seasons – albeit with a lot more wins?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

The Giants had him on their dance card two years ago, but never got around to interviewing him. And a lot of teams remain skittish after the way he ditched the Colts after taking their head coaching job in 2018. Would the Giants risk making a run at Bill Belichick’s right-hand man? Well, consider this: One of their GM candidates is Adam Peters, the 49ers assistant GM, who was once a Patriots scout and followed McDaniels to Denver when he became the Broncos head coach. There’s already been speculation that they may reunite somewhere and try to trade for ex-Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, too.

Story continues

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Yeah, he’s got Tom Brady, but he had a Top 3 offense in Tampa before that, with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The 41-year-old former quarterback has been considered a rising star in the coaching ranks for a few years and could be a top candidate in Jacksonville where he played if he’s not sticking around the Bucs to be Bruce Arians’ successor. He was an assistant in Arizona and two of the Giants GM candidates are coming from the Cardinals organization -- VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris. But a good offensive mind like this should be a strong candidate no matter whom the GM is.



Eric Bieniemy during Super Bowl celebration

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy is the most puzzling head coaching candidate in the NFL, who has seemingly interviewed for half of the NFL teams. He also interviewed for the Giants job when Judge was hired. That might be tough for the Giants to turn back to the 52-year-old after passing on him then, especially since he didn’t even appear to be one of their top choices. But he has obvious ties to Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who could be a top contender for the Giants’ GM job.

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson

He is the most accomplished candidate on the market, no matter how things ended in Philadelphia. He won a Super Bowl there, famously with his backup quarterback (Nick Foles) forced to start the entire playoff run, and he took the Eagles to two other playoff berths in his five seasons there. There may be no more qualified candidate to add some professionalism to the franchise and fix the offense. Also, the 53-year-old came to Philly from Kansas City where he was the Chiefs offensive coordinator and also worked with Poles. He’d also be an ironic choice, given how Judge and Giants fans vilified him for the way he and his team laid down in the season finale last year, possibly costing the Giants the NFC East title.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

He has obviously had a great run of success in Green Bay over the past three seasons, and yes, a lot of that is undoubtedly because he has QB Aaron Rodgers at his disposal. Still, plucking an assistant from the Packers staff isn’t the worst idea. Also, if you think he’s really a product of having Rodgers as his quarterback, consider this: The 42-year-old was the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville in 2017 when the Jaguars had the NFL’s sixth-ranked offense and reached the AFC championship game. His quarterback then? Blake Bortles.

Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

He undoubtedly deserves a second chance as a head coach after he got a raw deal after his three-season run – including a playoff berth – in Minnesota (2011-13). But he’s 62 years old and a defensive coach when the Giants desperately need an offensive mind this time around. He’s only on this list because he might end up on the Giants’ list if Schoen is hired and Daboll goes elsewhere. He’d have to bring in a heck of an offensive coordinator, though.