8 moves fans want to see Vikings make this offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are in a very interesting position this offseason. After going 13-4 and focusing on the competitive rebuild instead of tearing it all down, they face the same questions that they did just one off-season ago.

The biggest difference between this year and last year is the infrastructure for the organization is set.

As we look forward to what could happen this offseason, the Vikings could make a lot of different moves. I asked fans what they should do and got a lot of results. Here are the eight best moves that fans want to see.

Draft a wide receiver high

Draft WR high — Edwin von B (@Nemock7) January 20, 2023

This is something that I have been a proponent of for a long time. It was evident that the Vikings needed someone else on the outside to take the pressure off of Justin Jefferson. I have already gone through 14 wide receivers in this draft class and there are plenty of options for the Vikings on either day one or two.

Understudy quarterback

Since almost everyone is going to say extend JJ, which I want, I’ll go a different route and say bring in a QB who will be an understudy to Kirk to step in when Kirk is no longer on the roster. — Curtis Nelson 💉💉💉💉 (@vikesroyal) January 20, 2023

Right now, you don’t need to replace Kirk Cousins. He played really well this past season and quite frankly played the best he ever had in a Vikings uniform. A straight-up replacement isn’t likely nor would it be praised as the right thing to do. Getting the succession plan in place or a player to groom behind Cousins should be a priority. Someone like BYU’s Jaren Hall or Fresno State’s Jake Haener could be a great move for the future of the franchise.

Faster linebackers

Get young athletic LBs who can tackle — KSG (Sean Desai Fan) (@KSG_SKOL) January 20, 2023

Luckily for the Vikings, they currently have one in Brian Asamoah. The key here will be getting a second one to pair with him. One intriguing name to look at in free agency is San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaiir. He has experience playing in a variety of roles and would likely not break the bank in free agency.

Trey Lance

Trade for Trey lance. — nate (@battl2heaven) January 20, 2023

Until the 49ers make their choice at quarterback long-term known, Lance is going to see his name tossed around in trade discussions. Heck, he even took to Instagram earlier this week hinting that he wanted new Tennesse Titans GM and former 49ers front office staffer Ran Carthon to trade for him. If the 49ers choose Brock Purdy over him, the Vikings should be all over him. He has all the potential in the world

T.J. Hockenson extension

When the Vikings made the trade for Hockenson, the extension was inevitable. When that happens is the biggest question mark. Hockenson’s last year of his contract is the fifth-year option at just over $9 million which is very reasonable for a top-tier tight end. I would expect an extension to come in around $14-15 million per season and that probably comes either right before free agency or just before training camp.

Re-sign Patrick Peterson

Resign Patrick Peterson — Warrior4Life100 (@WLife100) January 20, 2023

This one is interesting. Should the Vikings bring back the veteran cornerback? He was pretty good in the system that Ed Donatell ran and ranked as PFF’s fourth-best cornerback in coverage. The Giants, however, decided to attack Peterson and did a great job exposing him. Peterson cost the Vikings $4 million this past season but is he a better option than Duke Shelley when he will likely cost considerably less money.

Trade Dalvin Cook

Trade Cook — Dana Mejia (@Cheemsburmgerm) January 20, 2023

Trading Cook is a tremendous idea in theory, especially since the Vikings need to clear cap space. A team trading for Cook would inherit a base salary of $10.4 million and the Vikings would save a shade under $7.9 million in cap space. What could the Vikings get for Cook? It’s not going to be a lot of capital. At absolute best, I think the compensation would be a compensatory third-round pick but a day-three pick is the most likely if they can get anything.

Slot corner

Slot corner! — John john (@Johnjoh92716281) January 20, 2023

The Vikings could definitely use an upgrade at slot cornerback. Chandon Sullivan is a free agent this offseason and didn’t play anywhere well enough to earn a contract extension. Multiple analysts have mocked the Vikings Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III who can play inside and out. There isn’t a surplus of slot cornerbacks in free agency, but the best is likely Sean Murphy-Bunting.

