The 8 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 12

We’ve got just three weeks of football remaining before bowl games roll around and the College Football Playoff rankings are locked in stone, so every game from here on out gets more intense by the week.

For the Oregon Ducks, there’s an opportunity to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game this weekend, and depending on what happens elsewhere in the nation, they could find a way up in the CFP rankings as well. There are a lot of teams that Duck fans need to root against, and at least one rival that they need to root for.

When looking at the slate of games this weekend, there are several that hold significant ramifications on the Ducks, including a showdown between No. 5 Washington and No. 11 Oregon State in Corvallis. Based on the winner of that game, the Ducks could either be in the conference title game — assuming they get a little bit of help elsewhere — or heading for a top-10 matchup with the Beavers in the final Civil War for who knows how long, with the winner going to Las Vegas.

Sounds like some high stakes.

Let’s take a look at the slate of games this weekend and figure out which contests you need to most concern yourself as an Oregon fan.

Colorado vs. Washington State

When: Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: This game doesn’t have major ramifications on Oregon, but it will be interesting to watch, especially on a Friday night with few other things competing in the time slot. Colorado needs a pair of wins to become bowl-eligible, and this is certainly a night where they can get one.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, November 18, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: It seems unlikely that Michigan will drop a game to Maryland, especially a week before the potential undefeated matchup against Ohio State, but without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, who knows what will happen. Maryland looked really good at the start of the season, so maybe they can muster up some magic. A loss for the Wolverines would certainly benefit the Ducks.

No. 10 Louisville vs. Miami

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 18, 9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: If you’re a fan of the Ducks, then you’re a fan of Louisville, particularly in two weeks during the ACC championship game. Whether or not the Cardinals win their two games before that doesn’t matter very much, the only important thing for Oregon is whether or not they can beat Florida State. It would be nice to see them show what they’re capable of against an average Miami team.

No. 22 Utah vs. No. 17 Arizona

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 18, 11:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: Pac-12 Network

Why to Watch: It’s a shame that one of the best games of the weekend has been relegated to Pac-12 Network. This is absolutely a contest that Oregon fans need to be paying attention to. If Utah can beat Arizona, and Washington can beat Oregon State, then the Ducks lock up a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win over Arizona State. Neither of those things will be easy, so it’s worth watching closely.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 18 Tennessee

When: Saturday, November 18, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: A world where Georgia loses before the SEC title game certainly benefits the Ducks. However, with the way they’ve looked lately, it’s not something that seems very likely. We will watch on Saturday afternoon as the up-and-down Volunteers try to stop the Bulldogs, but I don’t have high expectations.

UCLA vs. USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 18, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: This game looked a lot more entertaining earlier in the year, but now it feels like this should be on Pac-12 Network while Utah vs. Arizona gets the marquee slot on ABC. Neither team is competing for much anymore, so we’ll just see if the outcome has any potential impact on the tenure of Chip Kelly at UCLA.

No. 5 Washington vs. No. 11 Oregon State

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, November 18, 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: This is undoubtedly the biggest game of the weekend in my opinion. It holds ramifications on the College Football Playoff race and the Pac-12 Championship Game race, which means much of the nation will be tuning in. The Beavers are currently favored at home in a tough Reeser environment. It should be a classic.

No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, November 18, 5:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: A loss for the Longhorns would certainly relieve some pressure from the Oregon Ducks down the road when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. They haven’t looked great over the past several weeks, and Iowa State is certainly a team that is talented enough to give them a close contest. This could be an interesting night-cap to focus on.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire