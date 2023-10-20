The 8 most important games for Oregon Duck fans to watch in Week 8

This week of action may not hold quite the prestige in the Pac-12 that we saw a week ago, but across the national slate of games, it doesn’t get much better than this.

On Saturday, we are going to get a handful of marquee matchups throughout the day, starting bright and early for Oregon Duck fans on the west coast with a showdown between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State at 9 a.m. PT.

There are a handful of good games in the afternoon while the Ducks take on Washington State at Autzen Stadium, but the evening slate is entertaining, so Oregon fans will have something to watch once they get home from a fun day at Autzen.

Here are the games that you should pat attention to as a Duck fan on Saturday:

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

When: Saturday, October 21 | 79 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: Easily one of the biggest games of the year, and a perfect appetizer for Oregon Duck fans to watch while they are tailgating and getting ready for the showdown with Washington State. These are two of the best defenses in the nation, so it’s certainly a game that you’re going to want to watch.

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

When: Saturday, October 21 | 12:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: CBS

Why to Watch: We all remember how this matchup went last year in one of the thrillers of the 2022 season. This is a game that has some College Football Playoff stakes, and after a slow start, Alabama looks to be rounding into form. It’s unfortunate that this is at the same time as the Ducks because it’s definitely going to be entertaining.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 21 | 4 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: I hate to include this one, but after Oregon’s loss last week, we’re getting to a point where resume starts to come into play for the Ducks. It’s not an end-all-be-all just yet, but it can’t hurt for Texas Tech to look as good as possible in case we need to start talking about resumes down the road.

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 21 | 4:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ABC

Why to Watch: This is also a game with College Football Playoff ramifications in the ACC, and fans of the Pac-12 have to be rooting against Florida State, because there will be at least one Power 5 conference left out of the CFP, and it’s likely going to be between the ACC, Pac-12, and Big 12.

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC

(Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

When: Saturday, October 21 | 5 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FOX

Why to Watch: Next to Ohio State vs. Penn State, I think that this is the game that I’m most excited to watch. USC had a Utah problem last year, and after the way they’ve looked the past few weeks, I’m not convinced that problem won’t continue this week. I don’t know that Utah’s offense is good enough without Cam Rising to give USC’s defense a ton of trouble, but who knows with these two teams.

Clemson at Miami

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, October 21 | 5 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ACC Network

Why to Watch: This game is semi-important when it comes to the ACC race, but it will more so just be entertaining for Oregon fans to watch Mario Cristobal in an important game once again. The Canes need to win these games if they want to compete at the level they feel they should.

Arizona State at No. 5 Washington

When: Saturday, October 21 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: FS1

Why to Watch: Don’t go into this one expecting it to be a good game, but I want to get another look at Washington. Their offense is so dynamic and fun to watch, and I want to see how they respond coming off of an emotional high after the win over Oregon.

No. 25 UCLA at Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, October 21 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Where to Watch: ESPN

Why to Watch: Again, this isn’t going to be a very good game, but I’m curious to see how UCLA bounces back after getting handled by Oregon State a week ago. Their defense is supposed to be elite, but it didn’t look like it a week ago. This could be a fun nightcap for a solid day of football.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire