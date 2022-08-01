The 8 most important Colts on defense

The Indianapolis Colts are just getting out of their first week of training camp and it is about to start getting tenser when the pads are on.

The next few weeks will be a learning experience as the defense looks to adapt to the new system under Gus Bradley. The unit has what it takes to be a championship-level defense but their success hinges on their key players staying healthy.

Earlier, we took a look at the eight most important players on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are eight of the most important pieces for the Colts’ defense this season:

LB Shaquille Leonard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Linebacker is a much-debated position among people because of the value that it brings to a defense. Edge rushers and cornerbacks offer more because of their ability to affect the quarterback.

But Shaquille Leonard’s ability to change a game with a punch is just as valuable. He’s forced 17 fumbles in his first four seasons with eight of them coming in the 2021 season. Leonard also does a great job at jumping in passing lanes. He had four interceptions last year.

Outside of his play on the field, he’s a leader within the locker room and does an outstanding job of keeping everyone engaged. His presence is currently being missed as he rehabs from his back surgery but when he returns, I am sure the Maniac will bring a different level of energy to practice that day.

DT DeForest Buckner

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

One of the steadiest players on the Colts’ defense over the last few years has been DeForest Buckner. He commands double teams which helps players around him. The edge rushers get one-on-one matchups and it makes life easier to flow to the ball for the linebackers.

Buckner will still manage to bust through two linemen to help affect the quarterback. When things were dire for the defense creating pressure from the outside. He got out of his comfort zone and would line outside the tackle in passing situations.

He shouldn’t have to do that much this season but Buckner does give Gus Bradley some creativity in third-and-long situations this season.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

If the Colts want to take the next step as a defense then they are going to have to start creating consistent pressure off the edge. The trade for Yannick Ngakoue is expected to help solve the problem. He is one of the most consistent producers at his position since he entered the league in 2016.

Ngakoue has gotten at least eight sacks in his first six seasons. Only six other players have started their career like that in NFL history. His familiarity with Gus Bradley’s system will be vital to helping the defensive front learn the new scheme.

The new leader on the defense will be key to mentoring young players like Kwity Paye to help the unit take their game to the next level.

CB Kenny Moore II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The swiss army knife of the Colts’ defense has been Kenny Moore II. He affects the run game with his quickness and tackling ability. His sticky coverage gives receivers problems and does a good job at anticipating routes to jump in the passing lane to get the interception.

Since 2019 he is one of 10 players that had over 200 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

He, along with Budda Baker, is the only defensive back in that group of players. His teammate Shaquille Griffin is in there as well. Moore II brings so much to this defense which gives Gus Bradley flexibility on how he wants to deploy him within his defense.

CB Stephon Gilmore

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The belief in the Colts’ defense got a lot stronger after they signed Stephon Gilmore back in April. The former Defensive Player of the Year might not be the same player he was just a couple of years ago but he still has plenty left in his take to make an impact on the defense.

Gilmore will also play a role in the development of younger players on the roster. Isaiah Rodgers can pick his brain to help get down the nuances of the cornerback position and Alec Pierce will get invaluable reps against him to get him ready for the season opener. Gilmore’s lockdown ability will help the defensive front get more pressure on the quarterback.

DT Grover Stewart

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

One of the unsung heroes of the Colts’ defense is Grover Stewart. He doesn’t get talked about like his peers do in the media. He might not make the splashy plays like Shaquille Leonard and doesn’t offer the pass rush upside like DeForest Buckner.

But he plays his role to his utmost ability and does a great job in it. Stewart is a stalwart in the run game. He can anchor down and doesn’t allow linemen to get a drive against him. He pairs well with Buckner and the tandem forces the interior of the offensive line to focus on them which helps the linebackers out.

His durability should be appreciated as well, Stewart hasn’t missed a game since he took over the starting role.

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts defense has a great opportunity to remind fans of the Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis days this season. Yannick Ngakoue and Kwity Paye can quickly form a top pass rush tandem this season if Paye can take a leap in his second season.

After a slow start to his rookie season, he was able to have a strong finish and flashed his potential in the second half of the schedule. His development will be a key to helping unlock the pass rush in Indianapolis. He has DeForest Buckner excited about what he can bring to the defense this year.

“Kwity, him coming off his angle, that’s what we really worked on was his angle and approach off the edge,” Buckner said. “His decision and his striking with his long arm, I feel like he’s come a long way even coming off last year. We watched a lot of film together as a group and I feel like that was really beneficial for everybody and I’m excited to see what he’s gonna be able to do this year.”

It also should be noted that Paye will be wearing contacts this season to help improve the vision in his left eye so there are great expectations in Year 2 for the young edge rusher.

S Julian Blackmon

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It was great news when Julian Blackmon’s name wasn’t on the initial PUP list when the Colts opened training camp. The third-year safety is ready to shake off the rust after tearing his Achillies during a practice last fall. It was apparent that he was missed after that happened.

Not only he is known for his ballhawk ability but he’s great in run support as well. With the Khari Willis retirement, he will be leaned on more to be more of a communicator in the backend of the defense.

Blackmon has all the talent to be considered one of the best safeties in the NFL and he will have an opportunity to prove that in 2022.

