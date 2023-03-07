8 more free agents the Seahawks should re-sign after extending Geno Smith

The Seahawks checked the most important box on their offseason to-do list yesterday, re-signing Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith to a bargain of a three-year, $105 million deal. They have also previously taken care of their outstanding kicker Jason Myers, their underrated swing guard Phil Haynes and their super-popular fullback, linebacker, special teams stud and premier entertainmer Nick Bellore.

Aside from those four, who else is worth keeping that is set to hit the market on March 15 when the new league year begins? Let’s break it down. Here are the eight next most important players for Seattle to keep this year.

DT Poona Ford

Poona Ford had an off-year in 2022. However, coach Pete Carroll has admitted that he was misused on the field. Ford has usually been a consistently good defender, if not an All-Star. At just 27 years old, there’s reason to believe he still has a lot of quality football in him.

LB Tanner Muse

It was a small sample size, but Tanner Muse played surprisingly well after Jordyn Brooks went down with his ACL injury. Muse is just 26 years old and might still have a chance to prove that the Raiders gave up on him too soon.

S Ryan Neal (RFA)

After Jamal Adams went down and Josh Jones bombed in his place, Ryan Neal stepped up and became Seattle’s best defender down the stretch of the regular season. PFF ranked him No. 70 in the league for the year. As a restricted free agent, keeping Neal will be easy and inexpensive.

CB Mike Jackson (ERFA)

Retaining Mike Jackson shouldn’t and won’t stop the Seahawks from taking advantage of a strong cornerback class in the draft. However, he had his moments on the field in 2022 and is certainly worth the little it will take to retain him as an exclusive rights free agent. If nothing else, he can compete with whoever Seattle drafts at LCB.

KR Godwin Igwebuike (ERFA)

For the first time in almost a decade, the Seahawks have found themselves a dynamic kickoff returner in Godwin Igwebuike. He provided a badly-needed spark in the field position game, totaling 308 yards on just 11 attempts. As an ERFA, re-signing Igwebuike is a no-brainer.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin did decently enough last season, totaling 27 catches, 387 yards and four touchdowns. We like those numbers as a WR3, but we would love them from a No. 4 option. Seattle should draft a true slot guy but also keep Goodwin around to take advantage of his vertical speed.

RB Travis Homer

Travis Homer is an important glue piece for this roster in more than one way. For one thing, he’s their best pass protector in the backfield on third down and he’s become a splash play threat on special teams. Re-signing Homer would be cheap, so there’s no reason not to do so.

RB Rashaad Penny

Last but certainly not least the Seahawks should give their 2018 first-round draft pick another try. Rashaad Penny has had less than zero luck with injuries in his career. However, when he’s been healthy the last two seasons he has rushed at a top-five level. While Ken Walker is clearly the future, for now Penny remains the best choice to lead this rushing attack.

