The 8 moments that defined LSU athletics in 2022

It was a wild year for LSU.

We saw coaches get fired and hired. Hearts were broken by blocked extra-points and put back together with game-winning two-point conversions. There were improbable comebacks and squandered opportunities.

New arrivals, like Harold Perkins and Angel Reese, excelled on the field and on the court. Meanwhile, bona fide stars like baseball’s Dylan Crews and gym’s Haleigh Bryant did their thing, too.

Stories about NIL and the transfer portal dominated the discussion around college sports, and it was no different at LSU with football and baseball signing transfer after transfer and gym’s Olivia Dunne signing NIL deal after NIL deal.

Here’s a look at the stories that defined LSU in 2022.

Jan. 4: Jontre Kirklin gets the start at QB

LSU’s Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State feels like it was decades ago, but in the first few days of the year, LSU took the field with 39 scholarship players. With [autotag]Max Johnson[/autotag] in the transfer portal and [autotag]Garrett Nussmeier[/autotag] taking a redshirt, LSU was left without a quarterback.

With interim coach Brad Davis at the helm, LSU had to get creative. Speedy wide receiver [autotag]Jontre Kirklin[/autotag] got the start at QB. It wasn’t pretty, but he ended up throwing for three touchdowns.

With no QBs available for the Texas Bowl, LSU called on senior WR Jontre Kirklin — a former HS QB — to fill in. He became the third player in LSU history to throw 3+ TDs in a bowl game (Joe Burrow x3, Matt Flynn) 🎥 @LSUfootball | H/T @starrettjason pic.twitter.com/HPfIbctozc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 5, 2022

Kansas State outclassed an undermanned LSU team, but LSU fans will remember that game for the fight shown by the Tigers.

With the alma mater playing, #LSU senior WR turned QB for the night Jontre Kirklin soaks it all in for the final time. His last snap in purple-and-gold was a touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/6PlFWu5BbU — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 5, 2022

Feb. 2: Harold Perkins headlines Brian Kelly's first recruiting class

[autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] and the LSU staff began their first recruiting cycle behind the eight-ball. As with any coaching transition, recruits that made pledges to the previous coach backed off. LSU lost momentum with top targets as they moved on to schools with coaches in place.

Kelly did a formidable job, managing to sign 13 high school players along with a good portal class. The high school class was headlined by [autotag]Harold Perkins[/autotag], a five-star linebacker.

At the time, we knew Perkins was good, but I don’t think anyone realized how good. He’s a rare playmaker at the linebacker spot and his breakout correlated with LSU’s improvement as a team.

Perkins was joined by [autotag]Will Campbell[/autotag], [autotag]Emory Jones[/autotag], and [autotag]Mason Taylor[/autotag] — all guys that made an immediate impact as true freshmen.

Perkins and Campbell look on their way to being superstars, while Jones and Taylor have that potential too. In the portal, LSU landed [autotag]Mekhi Wingo[/autotag], who became invaluable after Maason Smith’s ACL tear.

The group of veteran defensive backs was of critical importance, too. Kelly’s rebuild would have taken a lot longer if not for the influx of talent brought in February.

March 11: LSU gymnastics beats No. 4 Utah

On senior night, hosting a top five ranked team in Utah, LSU gymnastics posted its highest score of the year. LSU won 198.125-197.875.

All-arounder Bryant led LSU with a perfect ten on vault and complimented it with strong performances in other events. LSU was also aided by Kiya Johnson’s work on beam and bars.

Christina Desiderio gave LSU what it needed leading off on floor and beam.

LSU’s season didn’t go exactly how it hoped, but the Utah win was one to remember. LSU has Bryant and Johnson back this year and should contend again.

March 12: Will Wade out, Matt McMahon in

Will Wade getting fired wasn’t a shock, but the timing made it somewhat of a surprise. Wade had been tangled up with the NCAA for a few years. It went on for so long that the story was no longer a focus — until Wade was fired in March.

LSU was gearing up for a postseason run and all of a sudden was without a head coach.

Wade made LSU basketball relevant again. Under Wade, LSU had a steady presence in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a long time. He brought talent back to the PMAC, and several of his LSU players are in the NBA. But it got to the point where LSU couldn’t outrun the NCAA and was forced to move on.

[autotag]Scott Woodward[/autotag] turned to Murray State’s [autotag]Matt McMahon[/autotag].

Upon arriving, McMahon was looking at a roster that barely existed. The entire team had entered the portal following Wade’s firing, and McMahon had to start from scratch.

McMahon convinced a couple of guys to return and brought his core from Murray State. The early returns have been promising. LSU is 12-1 and kicked off conference play with a win over No. 9 Arkansas.

Wade’s messy exit has marred his tenure, but as time goes by, I think Wade’s work at LSU will age well. As basketball improved across the SEC, Wade brought LSU into the modern era of the conference.

March 19: Kim Mulkey makes LSU a contender

LSU made the NCAA Tournament in just its first year under [autotag]Kim Mulkey[/autotag], When Woodward hired Mulkey, LSU fans knew they were getting one of the best in the business. Mulkey is a proven winner.

She turned LSU into a contender the moment she stepped on campus. The Tigers didn’t just make the tournament, they were a No. 3 seed. Down the stretch, LSU had ranked wins over Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

This year, Mulkey has LSU off to a 13-0 start and ranked in the top 10. LSU began conference play with a 24-point win on the road over a ranked Arkansas squad. LSU is set to contend on the national level, led by Angel Reese, who’s sixth in the country in points per game.

June 3: LSU baseball theatrics

First-year coaches are becoming a theme here. 2022 saw four major coaches in their first season at LSU, all doing some impressive things. Jay Johnson’s first year got off to a shaky start. LSU wasn’t always a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers earned a bid to the Hattiesburg regional.

LSU began postseason play against Kennesaw State. Down 11-4 in the eighth, the game looked all but over. Then the Tigers erupted for 10 runs, storming back and winning 14-11.

LSU had some more magic in Game 2. Down 6-2 in the ninth, LSU tied it with a four-run inning to force extras. LSU walked it off in the tenth, to start 2-0.

Unfortunately, the theatrics ended there. LSU dropped its next two and was eliminated, but the offensive explosions showed what this program could be under Johnson moving forward.

Johnson has LSU as one of the national title favorites in 2023.

Sept. 4: Special teams costs LSU opening win

As the Brian Kelly era began at LSU, not many knew what to think. Plenty of fans were optimistic about what Kelly could build in Baton Rouge, but that didn’t mean anyone knew how 2022 would play out.

The opener in New Orleans didn’t provide any answers after an improbable comeback led to a wild ending.

Upon scoring would looked like a game-tying touchdown, Florida State blocked the extra point and that was that. There would be no overtime and LSU began the year 0-1.

There have been LSU losses that hurt more, but in a vacuum, that was the worst way I’ve seen LSU lose a game. It’s memorable for all the wrong reasons.

It was a sign of things to come as LSU’s special teams unit struggled throughout the fall.

Nov. 5: LSU beats Alabama

Coming off a top 10 win over Ole Miss, LSU was set to host the No. 6 Crimson Tide with the SEC West on the line.

LSU contending for the SEC in November came as a surprise to many. It was supposed to be in full rebuild mode — not competing for a spot in the SEC Championship game.

Bryce Young threw an interception on Bama’s opening drive and the Death Valley crowd roared to life and didn’t look back. LSU struck first with [autotag]John Emery Jr.[/autotag] taking a pass up the sideline for six, but that began a back and forth that resulted in overtime.

Alabama got the ball first and scored. Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense had a response, scoring on their first play.

That’s when Kelly went for the kill with a two-point conversion, passing up an extra-point attempt that would tie the game.

Daniels rolled right and connected with Mason Taylor. LSU won 32-31 as fans stormed the field. I’d bet most LSU fans would call this their favorite moment of the year. That two-point conversion will be remembered for a long time.

Year in review

2022 was a chaotic but fun year for LSU sports. It was a transition year to say the least, with LSU’s top programs going through coaching changes that saw plenty of names come and go.

I think LSU fans are pleased with the results of 2022, but the bar wasn’t exactly high. Kelly blew the expectations for the football program out of the water and Mulkey has made her program a national title contender.

McMahon is 12-1 after rebuilding a roster from scratch and Johnson has LSU baseball as the preseason No. 1. If 2022 was the year of rebuilding, then 2023 will be about taking the next step.

Kelly’s squad is going to generate playoff hype next fall and the challenge will now become meeting expectations when the bar is raised. Despite being a No. 3 seed, Mulkey didn’t make the Sweet 16 last year. With even more talent on this years’ squad, fans will expect more.

The expectations for Johnson are clear starting the year at No. 1.

McMahon, he’s in the toughest situation of all, and with sanctions remaining a possibility, it’s fair to give him more time before setting real goals for his program.

The gymnastics and softball programs were both sent home a little earlier than they hoped too, albeit having successful seasons. Those teams remain talent rich and fans will expect some noise in the postseason.

There’s a lot to be excited for as LSU heads into 2023, but the stakes have been raised.

