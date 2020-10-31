These 8 MLB Free Agents Are In Line for the Biggest Raises Next Season

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock (10775027c)Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, left, celebrates with third base coach Dusty Wathan as he rounds third base after hitting a grand slam, also coring Bryce Harper, J.

After spending six years in the MLB, or upon being released by their current organizations, baseball players enter free agency, where they can sign with any club that offers a contract they?re willing to autograph. After the most bizarre season in sports history, the current free agency scramble is shaping up to be as exciting as the 2020 postseason turned out to be.

On Oct. 28, every eligible player officially became a free agent and contract options came due two days later. On Nov. 1, teams are required to put in their qualifying offers ? the average of the league?s 125 top salaries, which this year is $18.9 million ? to players who qualify. That same day, free agency begins in earnest.

Some teams will be scrambling to hang onto players who plenty of other franchises would spend big money to snag. A few unlucky players are collecting their final paychecks on what?s likely their last big-league contract. Others, like the players profiled here, are due for hefty raises, long extensions or both after outgrowing short, undersized contracts. See which athletes could become some of the highest-paid stars.

Last updated: Oct. 30, 2020

View photos Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nick Wass/AP/Shutterstock (10787257l)Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his home run with J. More

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto came to Philadelphia from Miami and signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. An All-Star in both 2018 and 2019, Realmuto turned in a career-high .840 OPS during the shortened 2020 season, and no catcher has a better WAR over the last three seasons. There?s no telling what kind of salary Realmuto will command from whichever team signs him, but great catchers are hard to come by. Yasmani Grandal?s four-year, $73 million deal with the White Sox is proof.

View photos Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock (10962479al)Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series, in San DiegoALCS Astros Rays Baseball, San Diego, United States - 16 Oct 2020. More

George Springer

Astros center fielder George Springer enters free agency at the end of a one-year, $21 million contract. Although he?s 31 years old, Springer is one of the best hitters in playoff history. His 19 postseason home runs tie him for No. 4 all-time. According to The Athletic, Springer has earned a long contract of roughly six years despite his age.

View photos Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aaron Doster/AP/Shutterstock (10787373g)Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts after recording a strikeout against Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a baseball game in Cincinnati, . More

Trevor Bauer

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer enters free agency on the heels of a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Reds. One of the best starters in the league, he might become the first pitcher to enter free agency in the same year he wins the Cy Young award since Greg Maddux did it in 1992.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the right-hander cares about pitching more games and playing for a World Series contender more than he does about his potential salary ? and what potential there is. In 2019, the Yankees signed fellow pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year contract worth $324 million.

Read More: The Richest MLB Team Owners

View photos Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock (10778079g)New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in New YorkBlue Jays Yankees Baseball, New York, United States - 15 Sep 2020. More

Story continues