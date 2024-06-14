8-man football game coming to Miami on Saturday

Jun. 14—MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will host the 2024 Eight-Man All-Star Football Game on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Red Robertson Field on the NEO A&M campus. Gates open at 4 p.m., and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

NEO, the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Oklahoma Eight-Man Football Coaches Association have hosted the game since 2003.

Eighty players, including Maud's Korbyn Finch, and coaches are treated to a week of local activities, including a night at the Coleman Theatre, a hypnotist show and a coaches' golf scramble.

Twenty association coaches will train and instruct the players throughout the week leading up to Saturday's game.

Three local cheerleaders, Ruth Azlin, Shelby Bowles and Micah House all of Maud, will be among the 40 cheerleaders from across Oklahoma will cheer on the players and perform at halftime.

Scholarships totaling $6,500 will be awarded to 10 players, while two cheerleaders will split $1,500 in scholarships.

Two coaches also will be honored with induction to the OEMFCA Hall of Fame at a banquet:

—David Kerr is with Pond Creek-Hunter and is a graduate of Oklahoma State University. Kerr was named Class C Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2002, Enid News & Eagle Coach of the Year in 2002, and lists his greatest football achievements as multiple state championships.

—DL Robertson began his coaching career in 1988 at Cashion High School, serving a total of 36 years coaching sports that include football, track, powerlifting, softball, baseball and tennis. He has helped lead the Wildcats to five state football championship appearances while bringing home three Class A runner-up trophies. The Cashion Wildcats football team won 16 straight football games to claim the 2020 Class A state championship. He has been a part of seven semifinal appearances, seven quarterfinal appearances and 12 district championships.

For more information, contact the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau at 918-542-4435.