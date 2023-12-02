8 major takeaways from Oregon’s heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Washington in Pac-12 title game

The Oregon Ducks had it all laid out in front of them when they woke up in Las Vegas on Friday morning. A spot in the College Football Playoff, a Heisman Trophy, and the last ever Pac-12 Championship trophy in the sport’s history.

All they needed to do was execute. It wasn’t going to take anything that they hadn’t proven week in and week out that they could do. They just needed to play their game for four quarters and beat a solid Washington Huskies team, something that many believe they were capable of.

In the end, they couldn’t get it done. They couldn’t start hot and grab early momentum, and they were unable to get key stops late in the game when it mattered. Ultimately, they were unable to advance what was looking more and more like a dream season that belonged in the Oregon Ducks history books.

Now, they will be left with a New Year’s Six Bowl game that will likely be played behind a backup roster and a depth chart that is a shell of what it currently looks like, and another year of wondering if the dream of hoisting a national championship trophy in Eugene is actually possible.

It’s a tough reality for Oregon fans to swallow, seeing that dream fade once again, but it’s not a season that should be forgotten any time soon. Here are some of my biggest takeaways from the game on Friday night, a memorable finale to the Pac-12.

The Deadly Slow Start

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

One of the things that has plagued this team all year — which I realize is something wild to say about an 11-2 program that made it to a conference championship game — is the inability to play a complete four quarters. A couple of times throughout the year, Lanning talked about his satisfaction when it came to playing a “complete game” like against Utah or Oregon State, but several other times, the Ducks managed a great three quarters, followed by a quarter where they let the foot off of the gas.

On Friday night, Oregon simply was unable to find the gas for the first quarter of the game.

After going 3-and-out on their first two drives of the game, with Bo Nix completing only one of his first five passes, it was clear that the Ducks were in trouble early. They fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, and trailed 20-3 at one point before halftime, saved only by a late TD drive to make it 20-10 going into the break. While they eventually rallied and took the lead, it’s clear that the slow start ultimately killed them.

“When you look at it, we didn’t really get a first down. We didn’t get a momentum play,” Nix said of the slow start. “In the second quarter, we finally did and started to move the ball a little bit better. I just thought the explosive plays weren’t there for us tonight.”

Against other teams in the Pac-12, like Stanford or Washington State, Oregon has been able to get away with lulls in the action where they get stagnant on offense. But against a dynamic team like Washington, where you’re going to have to play your best to compete, it was a death sentence for the Ducks.

An Uncharacteristic Run Defense

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into this game, we knew that Oregon’s rushing defense was among the best in the nation, giving up on average 92.6 yards per game, which was the 7th best in all of college football.

Washington’s RB Dillon Johnson came in and rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns, including over 80 yards in the fourth quarter alone as the Huskies drained the clock and turned out the light on the Ducks.

“We were putting an extra hat in the box there at the end, and they were breaking for extra yards,” Lanning said. “They had some successful runs. We didn’t have their number they had ours.”

It didn’t help that EDGE Jordan Burch, one of Oregon’s better run defenders, was injured early in the game and unable to return, but that shouldn’t be an excuse, according to Lanning.

“Jordan Burch is a great player, he certainly makes us better but that’d be an excuse,” Lanning said. “You know, there’s nobody that’s playing healthy at this time of the season. You know, they they’re banged up too and we didn’t finish.”

For the Huskies to come in and dominate Oregon in a facet of the game where they were perceived to be the strongest was impressive. It’s not something that anyone expected, especially when you have Michael Penix leading such a dynamic passing offense. Credit to Washington, they had a great game plan and they executed from start to finish.

Untimely Injuries

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

I feel like regression to the mean might have taken place a bit on Friday night. All season long, the Ducks have been able to stay relatively healthy, keeping most of their key players upright and on the field outside of a few unfortunate injuries here and there.

That changed on Friday. Oregon came into this game without starting cornerback Jahlil Florence, and they also saw key players like Troy Franklin, Jordan Burch, Khyree Jackson, Jeffrey Bassa, and Tysheem Johnson all miss periods of time throughout the game due to various ailments.

Again, Lanning was not willing to accept those injuries as a reason for their loss.

“That’s a cop-out for us,” Lanning said. “We have guys that practice really hard and prepare all week. You’re banged up. It’s that point in the season. They have talented players. We’re going to challenge ourselves to be able to handle those players when they’re running the ball with the success they are. You have to load the box. That’s going to put guys outside on islands a little bit. Our guys came in and competed, they just outplayed us tonight.”

Would the game have been different if Burch had been able to play four healthy quarters? Or if Tysheem Johnson was able to stay in the game rather than true freshman Cole Martin getting meaningful minutes? It’s impossible to say, and as Lanning pointed out, it should not be an excuse. Ultimately, though, it is unfortunate that some of Oregon’s best players were forced to watch from the sidelines at various points while the season came to a close.

Missed 3rd Downs

Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

What was the glaring issue for Oregon the last time they played Washington? Execution on fourth down, where they went 0-for-3 in critical moments. That was much improved on Friday, where they went 2-for-2 on 4th down, both during an impressive 2nd-half touchdown drive to make it a one-score game.

On third down, though, Oregon had some major issues. The Ducks were just 3-for-10 on Friday night in converting on that down and distance, leading to four punts from Ross James, which is well above his season average. It made it so the Ducks were unable to keep drives alive and routinely had to give the ball back to Penix and the Huskies, which is obviously something you never want to do.

3rd down is an area where Oregon has excelled all season long, converting 52.2% of the time, which was the third-best in the nation. On Friday, they had one of their worst performances of the season, and it proved to be the difference.

Penix and the Boys

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, you just have to give it up for the competition.

Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies’ receiving corps was incredible on Friday night, routinely making plays that dropped jaws around the stadium. Whether it was balls fit into tight windows, or contested catches over defenders in solid positions, Washington’s passing game was firing on all cylinders.

Penix finished with 319 yards and one touchdown on 27-for-39 completion and one interception. In one of his first games back fully healthy, Jalen McMillan had a monster game, with 9 catches for 131 yards, while Rome Odunze added 8 catches for 102 yards.

Even with a fully healthy secondary, it would have been very hard for the Ducks to slow down Washington’s passing attack, which was elite on Friday night, and has shown to be among the best in the nation all season long.

Terrance Ferguson's Big Day

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We definitely need to sprinkle a positive in here somewhere. Terrance Ferguson had a spectacular day for the Ducks, hauling in 2 touchdowns on four catches, both of which were massively important and insanely impressive.

The first of the two was a one-handed snag in the back of the endzone that cut the lead to 20-10 right before the half.

Bo Nix ➡️ Terrance Ferguson for 6️⃣! What a catch!pic.twitter.com/1jtpoLt5GV — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023

The second was on the first drive of the second half, where Nix found Ferguson on the run with a beautiful throw over the middle on 4th and goal to take the lead.

On 4th & Goal, Terrance Ferguson snags his 2nd TD of the evening. We have a game!pic.twitter.com/EpyEw3LzVt — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023

It’s unclear what Ferguson’s future is at Oregon, and whether or not he will stay for another year or test the NFL waters. It’s clear that he is an incredibly talented player, though, and has a high ceiling both at this level and the next.

An Inaccurate Bo Nix

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix was virtually a lock to break the Mac Jones single-season completion percentage record of 77.4% this year. He entered the game on Friday night completing 78.6% of his passes. Unfortunately, Nix had an uncharacteristically inaccurate performance in the Pac-12 title game, going 21-for-34, which dropped his season percentage down to 77.2%.

From the start of the game, it looked like Nix was off, completing only 1 of his first 5 passes of the game. Whether he was forcing the ball to Troy Franklin or making ill-advised throws down the sideline, it wasn’t the vintage performance that we’ve come to expect from Nix. The loss undoubtedly cost him the Heisman Trophy, and now the performance could potentially cost him a place in the college football record books as well.

Nix wasn’t willing to say whether or not he would play in the bowl game later this year, but if he does, part of it may be in order to try and bump up that completion percentage once again.

Dan's Washington Problem

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Dan Lanning got over his Oregon State Beaver problem a week ago, finally drawing even with Jonathan Smith in the in-state rivalry with a win. He still has a Washington problem, though. Lanning has faced Kalen Deboer three times in his career at Oregon, and he is 0-3 thus far, with the losses coming by a combined 9 points.

The games will rank up there among the best in all of college football over the last two years, but until they end in victories for the Ducks, it will be a mark on Lanning’s resume. Going forward, the two are going to have some great rivalry games at the end of the year in the Big Ten, so we can expect the stakes to be raised.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire