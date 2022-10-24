8 major NHL records, milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel warms up before an NHL preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2022-23 NHL season has set the stage for several records to be broken. Here are the NHL records and milestones to watch for.

Goals

The Great 8 to 800

Alex Ovechkin (782) is 18 goals away from becoming only the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals. Only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) have scored more, and Ovechkin can overtake the latter if he scores 20 more times. At 37 years old, the Washington Capitals captain has shown no signs of slowing down and is coming off a 50-goal season.

Stammer eyeing 500

Steven Stamkos (488) needs 12 more goals to reach the 500 mark. The Tampa Bay Lightning captain set a personal scoring record in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs with 19 points in 23 games (11 goals, eight assists). The 32-year-old holds the record for the highest number of goals and points by a player born in the 1990s.

Kessel and Tavares to Club 400

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel (399) and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (394) are both knocking at the door of Club 400. Kessel will reach the 400-mark with his first goal of the season. At the same time, Tavares is just six away.

Points

Mount 1,500

With 1,415 career points to his name, Ovechkin is right at the top among the current crop of players. A repeat of last year’s 90-point season would take the Russian to the 1,500 mark and bring him into the top-15 all-time.

Just ahead of him is Sidney Crosby. The Pittsburgh Penguins center, the youngest captain to ever win the Stanley Cup, is at 1,419 points as of this writing.

Race to 1,000

It's a tight race, with five players aiming to breach the 1,000-point mark. Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (988) needs 12, and behind him are Stamkos (981), Kessel (957), Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (931) and Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (927).

Games

1,000 games played

Minnesota Wild defender Alex Goligoski just hit the milestone, while New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, Tavares, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly and Stamkos are each within striking distance of the 1000-game mark and could all reach it at various points this season.

Iron Man Kessel

Kessel will hope to continue his consecutive games streak to achieve two records. The forward, who hasn't missed an NHL game since 2009, would surpass Keith Yandle by playing the season's first eight games. And if he continues the run, he’ll become the first NHL player ever to appear in 1,000 consecutive games.

Goalie wins

Fleury of wins

Marc-André Fleury (521) needs 31 more wins this season to become the second-winningest goalie in NHL history. The Minnesota Wild goalie is right behind hockey greats Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

While Fleury has registered 32 wins in a season nine times before, the current season hasn't gotten off to a great start. The 37 year old matched his career high in goals allowed in Minnesota’s season-opening 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

