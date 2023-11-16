How an 8 a.m. phone call tipped Westside football coach Brian Lane that Cutter Woods is a special quarterback

It was an early August morning following Westside’s first scrimmage of this high school football preseason, a night game at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia. The Rams hadn’t gotten back to campus until well after midnight.

First-year coach Brian Lane’s cell phone rang. Quarterback Cutter Woods was calling.

“That’s when I knew he was different,” Lane said. “It was about 8 o’clock. And he said, ‘Coach, have you looked at the video? What do we need to work on?’ … I’m like, ‘Dude, we just got home not long ago. I haven’t looked at it yet.’ ”

Woods was already becoming an extension of the staff. From that day on, he has joined the coaches every Sunday afternoon when they break down the previous week’s game and start planning for the next Friday night.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time. I’ve never had a quarterback do that,” Lane said. “When the coaches are talking about what we want to do to attack a defense, he’s right there with us, throwing in his ideas. It’s just unbelievable.’”

Westside (11-1) plays 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midland Valley (12-0) in Graniteville for a spot in the Class AAAA Upper State championship.

The Rams won their third region title in four years and are focused on the first state title in program history.

Woods, a highly recruited junior, is one of the main reasons the Rams believe they can reach that lofty goal. He has passed for 3,086 yards, completing 71.4 percent of his passes, with 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

“I think we’re just getting to the top of the mountain. We’re just starting to peak,” Woods said. “We probably played our best football so far in the last game (49-13 win against York in the second round of the playoffs). Hopefully, our best football is yet to come. I feel like we can definitely go all the way.”

Woods, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, already has a dozen college scholarship offers, including from ACC teams Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Some of the others are Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, James Madison, Liberty and Marshall.

“I started getting attention in the summer before my sophomore year, when I was going to camps,” Woods said. “And I had a decent season last year. That helped.”

By decent, he was referring to 3,014 passing yards, 28 touchdowns compared to five interceptions, and a 68.2 completion percentage. Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Miami (Ohio) offered on the same day after the season opener, according to 247Sports. Wake Forest was the first Power Five school.

“I’d like to narrow my decision down after this season ends,” Woods said. “I don’t want it to go into next season.”

Lane, a former Byrnes quarterback who also coached there as well as at Woodruff and Clover, said a player like Cutter comes around only every couple of decades. The comparison Lane made after coming to Westside was to Willy Korn, who was one of the top quarterback prospects in the country at Byrnes and committed to Clemson before his junior season in 2006.

“When I first got here, I compared Cutter a lot to Willy,” Lane said. “It was just the way he’s so good with everybody on the team, the respect they have for him as a leader, the football IQ and the knack for winning.”

Interestingly enough, Korn was a transfer from the Westside school district. He is now offensive coordinator at Liberty.

“I was coaching at Byrnes, but I was teaching at the junior high,” Lane said. “It was at intramurals, and I saw kid throw the football. I said, ‘Whoa. Come here, man. What grade are you in?'

“He told me he was a 7th-grader and had just come from Anderson and played football. I said, ‘Do you play quarterback?’ He said, ‘No, sir. I play offensive line.’ I was thinking, 'Not anymore.' … I asked (Byrnes head coach Bobby) Bentley to come watch this kid. We stood about 50 yards away and he threw the ball over our heads. Coach Bentley said, ‘OK, I’ve seen enough. He’s a quarterback.’ ”

Woods grew up in Greenville. He was in the Riverside High district during middle school and played his freshman season at Eastside, where he passed for 827 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. After one semester there, his family moved during the Christmas break to Anderson, his father’s hometown.

“I didn’t know who he was. All I knew was that he could throw the ball pretty far,” said Westside senior wide receiver Josh Williams, who has 1,060 receiving yards this season with 14 touchdowns and has committed to Chattanooga. “Our quarterback had graduated and we needed one. When Cutter came, he was the piece we needed.”

