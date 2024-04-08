#8 Lions Leave No Doubt in Game Three Victory Over #19 UCO to Claim the Series

JOPLIN, MO — The #8 Missouri Southern Lions earned the game three victory over #19 UCO to claim the series after defeating them 17-6, in 8 innings. The Lions take the series two games to one.

Missouri Southern improves to 30-9 on the year and 17-6 in MIAA conference play.

Garrett Rice had a big day going 2-for-5 at the plate and racked up 3 RBI’s. He had a 3-run home run in the 1st inning.

Michael Moore picked up the win on the mound for the Lions after going; 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER and finished with 4 strikeouts.

Game Recap — MSSU 17, UCO 6…

The Lions got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning after Garrett Rice crushed a ball to centerfield for a 3-run homer to give the Lions the 3-0 lead.

UCO responded hitting three straight home-runs and scoring 5 runs to take the lead 5-3.

In the bottom of the third, Will Doherty scored on a wild pitch to close the deficit, 5-4.

Nate Mieszkowski hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the 4th inning to give the lead back to Missouri Southern.

Southern really began to turn it on in the 5th when they scored 5 runs to take a 11-5 lead. Rice had a 2-RBI double.

Drew Davis hit an RBI-single and Drew Townsend hit a 2-RBI single.

The Bronchos got one on the board in the 6th scoring off a wild pitch.

MSSU added three more in the bottom of the 7th thanks to RBI singles from Henry Kusiak & Doherty. Wyatt Morgan also brought in a run after a Sac-Fly. The Lions extended their lead 14-6.

In the bottom of the 8th, Mieszkowski brought in another run after a Sac-Fly.

Chayton Beck then stepped up and knocked a two-run homer to secure the run rule.

Relief Pitcher Laif Hultine had a nice relief appearance striking out three batters in two innings without allowing a hit or giving up a run.

What’s Next?

The 8th ranked Lions will hit the road on Tuesday for a mid-week game against Rogers State with first pitch set for 3:00 p.m. at the Diamond Sports Complex in Claremore, Oklahoma.

They will then hit the road for a three-game series against Northeastern State.

