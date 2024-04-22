#8 Lions Cruise in Game 3 over Missouri Western to Earn the Series Sweep

JOPLIN, MO — The #8 Missouri Southern Lions cruised in their game three earlier today against Missouri Western winning 9-3, to earn the series sweep over the Griffons.

With the win the Lions improve to 36-11 on the year and 23-7 in MIAA play.

Keaton Anderson earned the win on the mound for the Lions going; 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER and finished with 6 strikeouts.

Anderson picked up his third win of the season and is now 3-0 on the year.

Ethan Clark, Treghan Parker and Garrett Rice all made big contributions for the Lions as they each finished with 2 RBI’s, combining for 6.

Wyatt Morgan went 4-for-4 with one RBI and Chayton Beck also added a RBI for the Lions.

Missouri Southern will hit the road for their final three game series of the regular season before the MIAA Tournament with a huge road matchup against #2 Central Missouri.

The Mules are currently 40-5 on the season and 27-3 in conference play.

