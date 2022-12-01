8 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 13 slate of games

The Eagles will return to Lincoln Financial Field for an intriguing Sunday matchup against the Titans, and it won’t be the only big-time contest to watch.

Playoff scenarios are starting to form, and as some teams around the league start looking toward the draft, Philadelphia is doing both.

The Eagles are the top seed currently in the NFC and are looking at a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft next spring.

We’re previewing seven key games Philly fans should watch this holiday weekend.

1. Bills (8-3) @ Patriots (6-5)

The AFC East is just as competitive as the NFC East this season. Buffalo is looking to stay with the Dolphins at the top of the division, while New England is looking to stay in playoff contention.

2. CBS Broncos (3-8) @ Ravens (7-4)

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are struggling, and in the flux of a massive overhaul, while Lamar Jackson is always must-see television.

3. CBS Jets (7-4) @ Vikings (9-2)

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are in the playoff hunt, while Minnesota will look to keep pace with Philadelphia in the NFC.

4. FOX Commanders (7-5) @ Giants (7-4)

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders and Giants are both currently in the NFC playoff mix and it’ll be a key game to watch this weekend.

5. FOX Dolphins (8-3) @ 49ers (7-4)



Week 7 Dolphins Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Al 846

Miami is looking to stay atop the AFC East, while San Francisco is surging after acquiring Christian McCaffrey.

6. CBS Chiefs (9-2) @ Bengals (7-4)

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, the Chiefs are still successful without Tyree Hill, and Patrick Mahomes is among the MVP candidates.

The Bengals are looking to make a late-season run and we’ll be getting Ja’Marr Chase back in the lineup.

7. NBC Colts (4-7-1) @ Cowboys (8-3)

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will look to keep pace in the NFC East with another matchup against the Eagles looming.

8. ESPN, ESPN2 Saints (4-8) @ Buccaneers (5-6)

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers will look to stay atop the NFC South, while Philadelphia will be closely watching the Saints score for NFL Draft purposes.

