8 Jimmies baseball players honored by GPAC

May 8—JAMESTOWN — Eight different University of Jamestown baseball players saw their names on the GPAC All-Conference awards this year.

Alex Alva, Avery Liestman and Ethan Petty made the All-Conference first team, while Chase Burke, Cade Torgerson and Jordan Singleton made the All-Conference second team. Torgerson also was named an All-Conference gold glover.

The Jimmies had four honorable mentions, Ryan Radkey, Hayden Brown, Luke Zimmer and Jett Nelson.

This season, Alva hit .330 with five home runs and 37 RBIs, while also swiping 12 bags. In his first season as a Jimmie, Liestman went 7-1 with 2.38 ERA over 53.0 innings, while striking 46 hitters. On the mound, Petty made 23 appearances going 1-1 with a .042 ERA with 36 strikeouts. The final pitcher to make one of the two teams for the Jimmies was Torgerson who went 7-3 in 16 appearances, while saving one game. Torgerson had a 2.91 ERA, and struck out 82 batters in 74.1 innings. In the field, Torgerson had 5 putouts, 16 assists and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

At the dish, Burke hit .323, with three triples, four home runs and 26 RBIs. He also had a team-leading 27 stolen bases, good for a tie for eighth most in a single season in Jimmies history. Singleton came up to the plate 132 times this season and had 44 hits, good for a .333 average, putting him in a three way tie for highest on the team. Singleton also had eight home runs and 38 RBIs. Nelson hit .325 with eight doubles and 25 RBIs.

In his junior year, Radkey went 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 37 hitters while walking only 11. Zimmer had an ERA just shy of four with a 3.99 earned run average, in 14 appearances, going 5-3. Brown made an impact both at the plate and on the mound as the fifth year senior hit .298 with ten home runs and 31 RBIs. As a pitcher he made 18 appearances, compiling a 4.12 ERA, striking out 23 hitters.