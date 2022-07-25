8 Jets players to watch as 2022 training camp begins

The New York Jets are gearing up to begin their 2022 training camp adventure this week. A lot will be determined on the field, and on the way to discovering those answers, there will be some players to keep an eye on in particular.

With that, here are eight Jets players to watch during the team’s upcoming training camp:

QB Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) . (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This time of the offseason is nearly always focused on the quarterback position for most teams. The Jets fall into that category.

New York will go where Wilson takes them. It’s his second year in the pros and regardless of a player’s position, growth is expected after their rookie season. How improved does the “beefy” signal caller look in 2022? That will be the most-watched topic during camp.

DE Carl Lawson

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) l Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets signed Lawson a year ago. He still is yet to play for Gang Green.

Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during last year’s training camp. Prior to that, he looked good, which made his departure to the injured-reserve list that much more disappointing. If Lawson returns with that same look, it could be a jolt of energy into the entire defense.

CB Sauce Gardner

Ahmad Gardner (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Gardner was the first of the Jets’ three Round 1 selections at the recent draft. He’s just one of several additions made to the secondary in New York this offseason.

But if Gardner can hold his own during his rookie year, the Jet secondary could be vastly improved in 2022. The journey to that begins in training camp.

OL Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Becton is a lightning rod for attention over the past year. From his knee injury keeping him sidelined for much longer than expected to his reported weight gain while recovering.

That combines with fellow tackle George Fant playing well in his absence. Those two will battle for the starting left tackle position and if Becton plays well, the team would prefer their former top-overall pick to be the winner.

WR Denzel Mims

New York Jets’ Denzel Mims. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Mims was a Round 2 pick… of the Jets’ former coaching staff. He has been inconsistent since entering the NFL and if Mims wants to prove some doubters wrong in New York, he has to play well during training camp. The current front office including head coach Robert Saleh are not connected to him, so he’s on the Jets’ roster bubble this summer.

WR Elijah Moore

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Moore played well in 2021 during his rookie season. That’s a good change of pace from Mims.

But he actually played better when Wilson was missing time due to injury and backup QB Mike White was starting. Can Moore get things rolling with Wilson during training camp?

RB Michael Carter

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) (USAT photo)

According to reports during training camp, the Jets expect rookie running back Breece Hall to get the starting load of snaps in his first season. Still, Carter should command some of the workload after a solid rookie campaign last year.

Keep an eye on Carter during training camp to see what his share of the load could look like.

K Greg Zuerlein

New York Jets’ kicker Greg Zuerlein . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It feels like a rinse and repeat deal because it is. Will the Jets finally solve their kicker issue in 2022?

Zuerlein is a NFL vet that signed in New York this spring. He’ll battle Eddy Piñeiro for the Jets’ starting kicker job.

With his track record, Zuerlein does provide some hope, but Piñeiro will make it a fight.

