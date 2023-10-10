8 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Home and Away, Felicity seeks closure following her ordeal by meeting with Jeremy.

Elsewhere, Harper faces a frightening police quiz over Dana's whereabouts, while Mali questions Rose's decision about her father Samuel.

Here's a full collection of eight big moments coming up.

1. Felicity meets with her attacker

Felicity visits the police station for a meeting with Jeremy, which is part of a Restorative Justice programme. This starts off badly when Jeremy fails to take the process seriously and avoids answering Felicity's direct questions.

Felicity considers abandoning the idea, but she finds the strength to confront Jeremy and she ultimately leaves him humiliated.

2. Tane struggles with Felicity's decision

Tane is shocked when he hears about Felicity meeting Jeremy and he storms down to the police station with the intention of stopping her. Eden intervenes by pointing out how important this day is to Felicity.

Although Tane tries his best to support Felicity, he questions her on why she didn't speak to him about her decision, feeling hurt that she did it when he was away and out of the picture.

3. Kirby receives a shock

Remi defies Forrest by performing a Lyrik track while busking outside the Surf Club. A crowd gathers and enjoys every minute, but Forrest is also watching and warns Remi that he can expect a lawsuit if he pulls a stunt like this again.

Kirby remains confused over why Remi and Eden are behaving so coldly towards her following her departure from the band. The pair ultimately drop a bombshell on Kirby, explaining that Forrest has made legal threats and has blocked them from performing their own songs.

4. Kirby confronts Forrest

Kirby quizzes Forrest on why he issued a legal warning to her former bandmates without consulting her. Forrest refuses to back down, insisting that his job is to act in her best interests.

Forrest does eventually apologise for not keeping Kirby in the loop, but she remains unsettled over the trouble he has caused. When Kirby consults with Justin, he encourages her to give Forrest a second chance but set some ground rules for next time.

5. Harper is called in for questioning

Harper is unsettled when corrupt cop DS Madden summons her to the police station to question her about Dana's whereabouts.

Madden is keen to put pressure on Harper, but she stays in control by insisting that Cash accompanies her during the interview. Under the interrogation, Harper calmly lies that she doesn't know where Dana is.

6. Madden shows his agenda

Harper, Dana and Cash realise that CCTV footage from a restaurant could prove Dana's alibi in the drugs case. Cash heads off to retrieve the footage, but Dana slips up by calling her scheming ex-boyfriend Olly and taunting him about the evidence in her favour.

By the time Cash arrives at the restaurant, Madden has already turned up to secure the footage for himself. Although disappointed by the setback, Cash points out that this proves Madden and Olly are connected.

7. Mali is shocked by Rose's decision

Rose's biological father Samuel visits her in the Bay, leaving her annoyed as he didn't give her any prior warning. Although Rose spends the day with Samuel, she later tells him that she doesn't want to establish a relationship with him.

Rose's decision annoys Xander, who questions why she stirred up so many emotions by visiting Samuel in the first place.

As Samuel heads out of the Bay, he asks Mali to pass on a message to Rose and shares that his door will always be open to her. Mali questions whether Rose is making the right decision.

8. Roo's return is confirmed

Roo's loved ones want to spend more time with her as she continues to recover following the explosion. Alf asks the hospital about the possibility of securing a day pass, which would allow her to be temporarily discharged for short periods of time.

Marilyn questions whether she should be involved in these visits, as she still feels responsible for Roo's injuries. Leah reassures Marilyn that Roo hasn't said anything bad about her since the accident.

Later, Alf reveals that Roo won't need a day pass after all because the hospital in the city has agreed to transfer her back to the Bay.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

