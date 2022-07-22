8 hidden facts and details of the Rams’ Super Bowl ring

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed a terrific 2021 season, which ended in a Super Bowl LVI win. Not only did they win their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, but they did so in their home building, SoFi Stadium.

With all the meaning that the 2021 season carried, the Rams included a ton of hidden details in their Super Bowl rings, which players, coaches and members of the team received on Thursday night. There’s so much to love about these rings, from the tiny SoFi Stadium in the middle to the very specific and planned carat counts throughout the ring.

Here are eight cool facts and details about the Rams’ championship ring.

There’s a mini SoFi Stadium inside

Jason of Beverly Hills

Seriously. They built a tiny version of SoFi Stadium inside the ring, revealing it when you unscrew the removable top.

The main part of the ring shows the field, and the underside of the top shows the infinity screen.

Details on details on details. 💍 pic.twitter.com/JpFVf6E5oS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

Each ring has pieces of turf from 2020 and 2021, and the Super Bowl game ball

Jason of Beverly Hills

In each ring, there are green remnants of turf from the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including parts from Super Bowl LVI. Additionally, there are pieces of the Super Bowl game ball, which can be seen on the underside of the top portion.

A nice little touch to pay homage to SoFi Stadium.

The 20-carat total weight is most in championship history – and represents opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020

The Rams’ ring has a total diamond weight of 20 carats, which is the most in championship ring history. Did you really expect them to make a ring that had less carat weight than past teams?

The 20 carats wasn’t randomly chosen, either. It represents the opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020.

💎 Most carat weight in history of a sports championship ring. The Super Bowl LVI ring in all it's glory. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The ring celebrates Jan. 12, a very important day for the Rams

Story continues

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

January 12 is a big day in Rams history. On that date in 2016, the team’s move back to Los Angeles was approved. One year later on Jan. 12, they hired Sean McVay as their head coach. And on Jan. 12, 2019, the Rams won their first playoff game after returning to Los Angeles, beating the Cowboys in the divisional round en route to their Super Bowl appearance.

To recognize those important dates, the ring was designed with exactly 1.12 carats of round diamonds.

12 regular-season wins are represented by .12 carats in the Lombardi

Jason of Beverly Hills

In the Lombardi Trophy on main portion of the ring, there are exactly .12 carats of diamonds. Again, that wasn’t a coincidence. The .12 carats represent the Rams’ 12 regular-season wins last season.

Rams’ 26 postseason wins in franchise history are recognized in the palm trees

Jason of Beverly Hills

In the two palm trees next to the Lombardi, there are .26 carats of diamonds. Those .26 carats match the number of playoff wins the Rams have in franchise history, 26.

The ring is wrapped in replica versions of SoFi Stadium’s iconic columns

Jason of Beverly Hills

You’ll notice from the side that there are columns around the ring. Those mimic the columns that support SoFi Stadium’s roof, pulling from the design of the iconic stadium. The carat total in those columns also carries meaning.

There are .23 carats of diamonds in the columns, representing the Rams’ 23 points scored in the Super Bowl.

The underside shows the scores of each Rams playoff win

Jason of Beverly Hills

On the underside of the ring, players can see the four playoff games won last season, with the scores of each game.

Rams 34, Cardinals 11

Rams 30, Bucs 27

Rams 20, 49ers 17

Rams 23, Bengals 20

1

1

1

1