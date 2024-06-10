After 8-year hiatus, Baseball ‘Round The Clock returns to Wichita, NBC World Series

After an eight-year hiatus, Baseball ‘Round The Clock will be returning to the NBC World Series this summer.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch 11 games over the span of 33 hours, starting at noon on Saturday, July 27 and concluding with a 6 p.m. game on Sunday, July 28. Tickets can be purchased for $20 through nbcbaseball.com.

Fans will receive a punch card and wristband for check-ins at least once per game. Participants who have their card punched at every check-in will receive a free t-shirt, a free pass for the rest of the tournament and will be entered into a raffle to win a series of grand prizes.

“Baseball ‘Round The Clock has historically been one of the most exciting and unique events in the NBC World Series,” tournament director Katie Woods said in a statement. “For the 90th tournament, it was time to bring it back. We’re ready to introduce a new generation of competitors to some of the same elements — Midnight Madness, the cuckoo-clock check-ins and ‘I survived’ shirts — that die-hard NBC fans remember.”

National Baseball Congress founder Hap Dumont originally came up with the idea of overnight baseball to make games accessible to Wichita fans working graveyard shifts. Tournament director Steve Shaad formalized it in 1990 with the introduction of Baseball ‘Round The Clock’ as 17 games in 56 hours. The tradition continued through the 2016 tournament.

The 2024 edition of the NBC World Series will run from July 25 to Aug. 3, with all games played at Eck Stadium on Wichita State’s campus.