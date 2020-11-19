8 great matchups within Packers-Colts showdown

Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts is a terrific matchup between a pair of division leaders. The NFC North-leading Packers and AFC South-leading Colts are both in the top 10 of the NFL in DVOA and overall PFF grade entering Week 11.

The contest should also feature many great individual matchups on both sides of the ball within the game.

Here are eight of the best matchups to watch on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Packers DL Kenny Clark vs. Colts RG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Sam Craft

A true heavyweight matchup in the trenches. Clark, a Pro Bowler in 2019, is coming off his best game of the 2020 season against the Jaguars, while Nelson, a two-time Pro Bowler, is in the discussion for best interior offensive lineman in the game. Matchups on the inside aren't sexy, but this one could be vital for determining a winner on Sunday, especially if the Colts attempt to take advantage of the Packers' shaky run defense. The Packers could be in trouble if Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly can erase Clark from the equation consistently. An added matchup here: Watch inside whenever Za'Darius Smith is lined up over a guard in an obvious passing situation. Smith vs. Nelson is another must-see showdown.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Colts CB Xavier Rhodes

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Two old NFC North rivals meet again. Rhodes, now in his first season in Indianapolis, is enjoying what can only be described as a career revival with the Colts. According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes is allowing a passer rating of just 63.6 against his coverage this season, helping the Colts progress into one of the game's best passing defenses. Adams, who still leads the NFL in receiving yards per game, often tortured Rhodes while he was with Mike Zimmer and the Vikings. The Packers will likely need production from Adams to move the football Sunday.

Packers LB Christian Kirksey vs. Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Hines, the Colts' explosive pass-catching back, has 33 receptions and four receiving touchdowns this season. He's also forced seven missed tackles as a receiver, per PFF, making it imperative for Kirksey and the rest of the Packers defense to finish tackles, especially in the open field. Hines is a favorite target of Philip Rivers as a checkdown receiver. The Packers can't allow him to chew up yards after the catch. The same goes for rookie Jonathan Taylor, who has been surprisingly good in the passing game during his first season.

Packers CB Kevin King vs. Colts WR Michael Pittman

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton could be another great matchup, but let's focus on King and Pittman. This looks like an ideal physical battle, with the long and athletic King – who should return from a quad injury this week – facing the long and athletic Pittman. The Colts rookie caught seven passes for 101 yards last week and looks like the offense's most explosive weapon in the passing game. If the Packers get a big afternoon from their cornerback duo, Philip Rivers and the Colts could have serious issues moving the football and scoring points.

Packers C Corey Linsley vs. Colts DL DeForest Buckner

AP Photo/AJ Mast

How does a matchup between the NFL's highest-graded center and the NFL's seventh highest-graded interior defender sound? That's Linsley vs. Buckner, who was traded from San Francisco to Indianapolis this past offseason. In the two games against the Packers last season, Buckner delivered six pressures and five stops, or a tackle constituting an offensive failure, while Linsley had one of his worst graded games of the season in the first meeting, mostly due to Buckner. The Colts' pass-rush can do a lot of damage if Buckner gets going on Sunday.

Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith vs. Colts LT Anthony Castonzo

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers' best pass-rusher will get a matchup against Castonzo, a 10-year pro and one of the league's most experienced left tackles. According to PFF, Castonzo has allowed two sacks and 16 pressures in eight games this season. Smith and the Packers really started turning up the pass-rushing heat last week, but the Colts present a tough test. The offensive line is strong, and Philip Rivers gets the ball out of his hands quickly. Can Smith impact the game as a rusher?

Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Colts LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Leonard is one of the NFL's best young linebackers, and he spearheads one of the game's best run defenses. The Colts are allowing just 3.5 yards per carry. Leonard is fast, instinctive and always ready to play downhill against the run. Can the Packers find ways to get Jones free and into the second level in the run game? Top linebackers have slowed the Packers' running game this season. Leonard is also capable of hanging with Jones and Jamaal Williams in the passing game, potentially slowing one of the Packers' best advantages. Getting Jones going early will be vital for Matt LaFleur.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Colts DC Matt Eberflus

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Rodgers, the NFL's leader in passer rating at 116.4, will face a tough, smart defense coordinated by Eberflus, who has the Colts ranked first in the NFL in opposing passer rating (78.9). Through nine games, Indianapolis has 11 interceptions and is allowing just 6.8 yards per attempt, with a sack rate inside the top 10 in the NFL. Rodgers said the Colts keep all eyes on the football and do a great job communicating at the backend, helping eliminate big plays. Can Rodgers consistently march the Packers down the field and score points, especially if the Colts take away the run and limit explosive gains? Rodgers can give his MVP candidacy a big boost if he carves up the Colts on Sunday.

