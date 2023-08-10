8 Giants players to watch in preseason opener vs. Lions

The New York Giants will face the Lions in Detroit on Friday night in their 2023 preseason opener.

This is the beginning of the road for some players on their roster but at the same time, will be the beginning of the end for others.

Here is a list of eight players to keep an eye on Friday night, depending on whether or not they appear in the game, that is.

OC John Michael Schmitz

The Giants selected John Michael Schmitz without hesitation in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft with the hopes that they finally found the anchor of their offensive line for years to come.

Schmitz comes into the preseason as the starter at center on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart. Essentially, it’s his job to lose.

But that is as many expected. What needs to be seen now is how quickly he can acclimate to the pro game and become a solid uniting force along the Giants’ offensive front.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Jalin Hyatt has been burning up the practice field with his speed and has made a mockery of the coverages the defense has used to try to keep him in check.

Have the Giants found their new OBJ? We’ll find out beginning on Friday night.

Inside linebacker is one of the key camp battles onlookers have been focusing on.

The Giants love Darrian Beavers, who has size and speed, but Micah McFadden has more experience and appears to be much improved this year.

As head coach Brian Daboll said, jobs will be won and lost on the field. This will be one of them.

TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller was once a top-tier tight end, but injuries the past two seasons have limited his production.

He’s healthy now and in an offense that promises to feature him. So far in camp, quarterback Daniel Jones has been hooking up with Waller regularly and that should be on display early on in the preseason.

CB Tre Hawkins III

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks was the Giants’ top pick this year in the draft but is has been another rookie corner that has created the most buzz.

Tre Hawkins, a long, lean, physical Day 3 pick with excellent coverage skills out of Old Dominion, has played his way into the mix at outside corner this summer.

Let’s see what he’s got now that the games are beginning.

SS Jason Pinnock

Jason Pinnock had his viral social media moment two weeks ago when he made a spectacular one-handed interception in the end zone.

That play put his name in the ears and on the tongues of Giant fans but Pinnock has played well enough to jettison himself to the top of the depth chart and become the top candidate to replace Julian Love this year.

Friday will give us a better look at how he and fellow safety Xavier McKinney are gelling.

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux had an uneven rookie year which saw him battle through some early injuries to eventually gain traction as a starter.

The Giants will need him to continue on the path to become the dominant player they hoped they were getting with the fifth overall pick in last year’s NFL draft.

Thibodeaux had issues disengaging from blocks at times and therefore taking himself our plays. If he can shed more blocks, he’ll become a terror.

