8 Giants among modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

Eight former New York Giants are among the list of 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The list of potential inductees consists of “67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 Finalists whose names will be announced in early January.”

Four of the Giants’ eight nominees played their entire careers with Big Blue: running back Tiki Barber, defensive lineman Justin Tuck, linebacker Jessie Armstead and offensive lineman Chris Snee.

The other four played part of their careers here with the Giants: punters Jeff Feagles and Sean Landeta, offensive tackle Lomas Brown and kick returner Brian Mitchell.

Per the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Nineteen Finalists will be presented to the full 49-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting to choose the Class of 2023. Those candidates will consist of 15 Modern-Era Players Finalists and the recently named Seniors Finalists Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley and Coach/Contributor Finalist Don Coryell.

