8 Georgia players taken in Mel Kiper’s two-round NFL mock draft

Georgia set a school record in the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine players selected.

This year, Georgia is looking to shatter that number with potentially as many as 15 players selected.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his two-round NFL mock draft for this year’s event, and the analyst sees eight Georgia players being selected within the first 64 picks.

This includes Travon Walker, who has been rising on draft boards since the NFL combine, going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans.

3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

Walker is a bit of risk in the top 10; NFL teams are betting that his physical tools will win out over his subpar college production (9.5 sacks in three seasons). Coaches want to try to maximize that upside. There is a lot of buzz on Walker going early.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Via Kiper:

Let’s move instead to another need for L.A. and fill it with Davis, who at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds is used to being a hole-filler. He has unique physical tools for his size, and he makes everyone around him better because of the space he eats.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Via Kiper:

I have Devin Lloyd just ahead of Dean in my rankings, but there are teams that will fall in love with Dean’s intangibles. He’s a tremendous teammate who was the leader of the national champs’ historic defense. He’s a little undersized, but he can play sideline to sideline.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

The Bucs are another team that could take a guard in Round 1, but I see a fit with Wyatt, who could take Ndamukong Suh’s spot next to Vita Vea. Wyatt played mostly as a 3-technique tackle for the Bulldogs, but he could play end in a 3-4 defense, too. He wasn’t a super productive pass-rusher (2.5 sacks last season), but he has the physical tools that coordinators will want to mold.

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

Cine is the fifth Georgia defender in the top 32 picks here (with more to come). He’s a good cover safety who is rising after he ran a 4.37 40 at the combine.

41. Seattle Seahawks: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

The sixth Georgia defender off the board so far, Walker is a big and tough linebacker who could try to fill the void left by Bobby Wagner’s departure. I was a big fan of the Seahawks taking Jordyn Brooks in Round 1 in 2020, and this would give them two off-ball linebackers to crush ball carriers and get their hands in passing lanes.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

OK, this is the last of the Georgia defenders in my mock draft, and this guy never even made a start for the national champs (in 50 career games). He still played a lot, of course, and had 19 pressures last season. His 4.47 40 at 230 pounds at the combine was extremely impressive. For the Ravens, he could compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker and be a core contributor on special teams.

47. Washington Commanders (via IND): George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Via Kiper:

I love this for Washington, which could get a 6-foot-3 outside receiver with No. 1 traits. He tore his ACL last spring and returned late in the 2021 season, making an impact down the stretch. It’s no guarantee he lasts until Round 2 — teams could think long-term and be patient with him — but the Commanders should try to pair him with Terry McLaurin.

