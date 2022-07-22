Here are 8 Gators named to East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football tradition that stretches back nearly a full century to 1925 and is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. The annual event provides a venue for the top college players to show off their talents in front of NFL scouts as well as a national audience of fans, while also promoting the Shriners Children’s organization and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children

Recently, the organization released its watch list for 1,000 of the top players on the collegiate gridiron, which included eight Florida Gators. Those named include outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., safety Trey Dean III, offensive tackle Richard Gouraige, inside linebacker Ventrell Miller, wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Justin Shorter, as well as offensive guards O'Cyrus Torrence and Ethan White.

The Southeastern Conference was represented by 141 players on the list, with the LSU Tigers landing the most with 18 bayou boys named, while the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks both had 14 and Alabama Crimson Tide notched 12. Florida’s biggest rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, only had nine names mentioned.

The 98th East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

